Iowa's best girls basketball players: Meet the state's top power forwards

West Des Moines Valley junior Elise Jaeger (Photo: Matthew Putney)

By Barry Poe

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball. This list focuses on the power forwards.

There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other power forwards worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23.

Lillie Petersen, 6-0, Sr., Bettendorf

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside signee was second in Class 5A in rebounding last season at 12.0 per game. A third team all-state selection, Petersen averaged 15.0 points per game and had a strong summer with the AAU Quad City Shockers team.

Gracie Schoonhoven, 5-11, Sr., Orange City Unity Christian

Schoonhoven, one of the most athletic players in the state, wound up second statewide in scoring last season, averaging 24.7 points per game. The Dordt University signee was the top scorer in Class 3A and also averaged 5.4 assists and 3.9 steals per contest. A first team all-stater each of the last two seasons, she has averaged 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.9 steals for her career.

Madison Brouwer, 6-0, Sr., Sibley-Ocheyedan

A first team Class 2A all-state pick, Brouwer averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. A 1,000-point scorer, she is one of five starters returning for the Generals. A track and field and cross country standout, Brouwer has won individual state titles in track and was second in the Class 1A state cross country meet this fall.

Katy Ryerson, 6-2, Sr., West Marshall

Ryerson led Class 3A in rebounding last season, racking up 292 to go along with 88 steals and 60 blocks. The first team all-stater averaged a double-double with 19.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game and will play softball at the University of Iowa. West Marshall brings back all five starters from a regional final team.

Ellie Knock, 6-0, Sr., Dike-New Hartford

Knock, who has committed to NCAA Division II William Jewell (Mo.), is one of two all-staters returning for two-time defending Class 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford. She averaged 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds and had a team-high 15 blocked shots.

Grace Hennessey, 5-10, Sr., Denver

Hennessey scored at a 15 points-per-game clip as a junior, earning third team Class 2A all-state honors. She pulled down 7.9 rebounds per contest and dished out 3.4 assists while making 31.4 percent of her 3-point attempts. Denver reached the state tournament semifinals, finishing 24-3, and returns a lot of talent.

Riley Batta, 5-10, Sr., South Central Calhoun

Batta is an athletic forward who relies on a strong first step to the basket. The Northern State (S.D.) volleyball recruit averaged 16.9 points per game (53.8-percent shooting), 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Batta led the state with an average of 3.7 offensive rebounds per game and was a second team Class 2A all-state selection.

Payton Hardy, 6-0, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Despite having her junior season cut short because of a knee injury, Hardy earned second team Class 3A all-state honors. In 13 games, the Augustana (S.D.) signee averaged 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.8 assists per game.

Madison Hillman, 6-1, Sr., Saint Ansgar

Hillman averaged a double-double with 15.0 points and 12.2 rebounds as a junior. She had 92 blocked shots and 36 steals, making her an elite defender, and the Nebraska-Kearney recruit shot 47.5 percent from the field on 326 attempts.

Ella Bockenstedt, 6-0, Sr., Marion

Bockenstedt is the top returning scorer (9.7 ppg.) and rebounder (7.8 ppg.) for the Wolves. She had a strong summer for the Iowa Prep AAU team and will play at William Jewell (Mo.) University.

Anna Prouty, 5-10, Sr., Iowa City West

Prouty was a key performer off the bench for Iowa City West as a junior. She recorded 64 rebounds with 39 points and made over 45 percent of her shots. Prouty runs the floor well for her size and generally wreaks havoc while on the court.

Nicole Storck, 5-9, Sr., ADM

Storck led the Tigers in scoring at 14.1 points-per-game as a junior. She is a physical player who battles for a rebound from anywhere on the court, averaging 7.7 per game last season. Storck shot 49 percent from the field.

Sierra Moore, 6-1, Sr., Waterloo West

Moore started all 26 games for the Wahawks, who finished 23-3 and lost to Johnston in the Class 5A state championship game. She was the team’s leading rebounder at 8.7 per game and contributed 6.5 points and 2.6 assists as well.

Addison Steffy, 5-11, Sr., Waukee

Steffy helped Waukee Northwest open its doors for its first girls basketball season ever. She was mainly a reserve but started in three games. Because of the graduation of three starters, Steffy should move into the starting lineup and increase her production this season.

Lauren Solberg, 5-8, Sr., West Marshall

The Trojans won the Heart of America Conference title last season and made it to a Class 3A regional final. Solberg was a starter on that club, pulling down just under six rebounds a game.

Reese Cooley, 5-8, Sr., West Des Moines Valley

Valley won one Class 5A state tournament game before bowing out in a semifinal last season. Cooley was a reserve on that 19-6 club, which had only one senior on the roster.

Elise Jaeger, 6-0, Jr., West Des Moines Valley

Jaeger will be a key piece for the Tigers’ young, but experienced squad that returns four starters. She averaged 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and blocked 13 shots. Jaeger was a starter for the All Attack AAU squad over the summer.

Sophia Hope, 5-10, Jr., West Des Moines Valley

As a sophomore, Hope averaged 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. With the amount of talent Valley has returning, look for the Tigers to be a top contender for the 5A title this season.

Ava Johnson, 6-0, Jr., Norwalk

Johnson has already established herself as a formidable scorer, averaging 11.9 points per game as a sophomore. She shot 44 percent from the field and led the Warriors with 6.5 rebounds a game. She is also known as a fierce defender.

Josie Lampe, 5-9, Jr., Dallas Center-Grimes

Lampe has shown improvement in each of her first high school seasons. She is a pure shooter who should score at a higher clip this season for a team that reached the Class 4A state semifinals.

Kamryn Vogt, 5-11, Jr., Waukee Northwest

Waukee Northwest tied Ankeny for the CIML-Iowa Conference title in its first season of play. Vogt saw action on that team as a sophomore and shot 43 percent from the field.

McKenna Murray, 6-0, Jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie

The sister of Keegan Murray, a former Iowa star now was a first-round pick in the NBA draft and Kris Murray, a current Hawkeye, McKenna will be a returning starter for Prairie. By the way, McKenna’s father, Kenyon – who also played at Iowa – has taken over as the Prairie girls head coach. McKenna Murray averaged 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

Brooklyn Love, 6-1, Jr., Hudson

Love averaged 9.4 rebounds per game last season and led the state with around five blocks an outing. She is a definite rim protector and can score as well, throwing in 13.1 points per game.

Kyra Taylor, 5-9, Jr., Davenport North

Taylor is an aggressive back to the basket player who was a sophomore starter for the Wildcats, averaging 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Kamdyn Kay, 5-10, Jr., Dubuque Hempstead

Kay is a smooth and confident shooter who tossed in 13.1 points per game for the Mustangs last season. She made 27 3-point shots and pulled down 5.7 rebounds and handed out 2.2 assists per game as a sophomore.

Melea’ Lacy, 5-11, Jr., Iowa City West

Lacy was a sophomore starter for a Trojans’ team that tied for the Mississippi Valley –Valley Conference title. She had solid numbers of 6.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Whitney Jensen, 5-9, Jr., Remsen St. Mary’s

Remsen St. Mary’s five leading scorers were all sophomores last season and Jensen led the way with 13.1 points per game. She was a well-rounded performer with 6.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per contest.

Kierra Jungers, 5-10, Jr., Newell-Fonda

Already an experienced player who has played on a state championship and runner-up team, the daughter of Newell-Fonda Coach Dick Jungers averaged 10.8 points on 54-percent shooting. She pulled down just under six rebounds a game.

Rebecca Aagard, 6-2, Soph., North Polk

A promising prospect who can play either a post or wing spot. North Polk finished 19-5 and reached a 4A regional final last season.

Ella Henningson, 5-9, Soph., Gilbert

Henningson showed in her first varsity season that she will be a force to be reckoned with. As a freshman, she cored 7.7 points per game and pulled down 4.4 rebounds and should only improve as her high school career moves along.

Brooke Kroegeman, 6-0, Soph., West Delaware

Kroegeman was her team’s leading scorer as a freshman, averaging 11.2 points while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and pulling down 4.0 rebounds, which was also a team high.