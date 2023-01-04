Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie awards Building Reuse Grant for Main Street restaurant
AHOSKIE – A local entrepreneur will receive a Rural Building Reuse Program grant from the Town of Ahoskie to aid in his plans to open and operate a restaurant on Main Street. The Ahoskie Town Council approved a $12,200 grant for Leroy Douglas at their Dec. 13 meeting. The...
Torchy’s Tacos opening two new Metro-Richmond locations, free queso giveaway
During the grand opening, the restaurant plans to give away a limited-edition Torchy's T-Shirt to the first 100 customers in line. The T-Shirt will guarantee the lucky winners one free order of Green Chile Queso for an entire year at the Short Pump location, as long as they are wearing the T-Shirt.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
1 year of community empowerment:We Got Your Back Team hosting Saturday event at Greensville County High School
On Jan. 8, 2022, Terrence Washington’s free Juvenile Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center marked the first step in his effort to reduce youth crime in Emporia-Greensville. Washington and the We Got Your Back Community Team followed with monthly youth-building events throughout the year. In December, Washington and his team expanded his mission of service to the elderly in the community by visiting the three nursing homes in the city where his youth performed a Christmas-themed program for the residents.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sharpe retires from John Randolph Foundation
HOPEWELL, VA – After serving as executive director of John Randolph Foundation for 17 years, Mrs. Lisa H. Sharpe has retired this week and passed the torch to Mr. Kevin S. Foster. Mrs. Sharpe joined John Randolph Foundation in 1998 as Director of Development and Grants Management and became...
Virginia Business
Richmond apartments sell for $19.3M
Arlington-based Ritz Banc Group has acquired the Forest Ridge Apartments complex in Richmond from Colony Management for $19.3 million, Colliers announced Jan. 4. The apartment community has 135 units and is located in the Stratford Hills neighborhood, at 2665 Granite Hills Circle. Most of the units have townhome-style floorplans. The...
Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia hydrant flushing begins Monday
The City of Emporia Public Utilities Department will be flushing hydrants from Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 20. Times may vary each day. During period of flushing, if you experience any discoloration of water, we encourage you to open exterior faucet and let water run until it clears. This allows any discolored water to exit your house plumbing.
This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?
Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County.
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
NBC12
City council elects Petersburg mayor and vice mayor
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Council announced in an organizational meeting that Mayor Sam Parham was re-elected by fellow Council members Tuesday afternoon. Parham was first elected as Mayor of Petersburg in January 2017. He has continued to serve as Mayor since that time. Darrin Hill was also elected as...
NBC12
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street. Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street. Right now, the front door of the...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
"He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody."
Crews respond to large house fire in Henrico
Henrico County firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road Thursday morning.
wvtf.org
Should Richmond or Petersburg get a casino? Lawmakers will soon decide
Lawmakers are about to make an important decision about the future of casinos in Virginia. A casino is already up and running in Bristol, and another is about to open in Portsmouth. Two more are in the works in Danville and Norfolk. But, where should the fifth casino be?. The...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
Dog left in crate outside Colonial Heights shelter, shelters see increase in abandoned animals
"You made a commitment to this animal, and we understand life changes and situations change, but you need to have a plan that includes your pet," Peters said. "If you lose your housing or if your animal becomes sick, there needs to be a backup. We can't be everyone's backup."
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Surry native aims high
Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
NBC12
Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
