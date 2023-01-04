On Jan. 8, 2022, Terrence Washington’s free Juvenile Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center marked the first step in his effort to reduce youth crime in Emporia-Greensville. Washington and the We Got Your Back Community Team followed with monthly youth-building events throughout the year. In December, Washington and his team expanded his mission of service to the elderly in the community by visiting the three nursing homes in the city where his youth performed a Christmas-themed program for the residents.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO