ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarratt, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie awards Building Reuse Grant for Main Street restaurant

AHOSKIE – A local entrepreneur will receive a Rural Building Reuse Program grant from the Town of Ahoskie to aid in his plans to open and operate a restaurant on Main Street. The Ahoskie Town Council approved a $12,200 grant for Leroy Douglas at their Dec. 13 meeting. The...
AHOSKIE, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

1 year of community empowerment:We Got Your Back Team hosting Saturday event at Greensville County High School

On Jan. 8, 2022, Terrence Washington’s free Juvenile Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center marked the first step in his effort to reduce youth crime in Emporia-Greensville. Washington and the We Got Your Back Community Team followed with monthly youth-building events throughout the year. In December, Washington and his team expanded his mission of service to the elderly in the community by visiting the three nursing homes in the city where his youth performed a Christmas-themed program for the residents.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sharpe retires from John Randolph Foundation

HOPEWELL, VA – After serving as executive director of John Randolph Foundation for 17 years, Mrs. Lisa H. Sharpe has retired this week and passed the torch to Mr. Kevin S. Foster. Mrs. Sharpe joined John Randolph Foundation in 1998 as Director of Development and Grants Management and became...
HOPEWELL, VA
Virginia Business

Richmond apartments sell for $19.3M

Arlington-based Ritz Banc Group has acquired the Forest Ridge Apartments complex in Richmond from Colony Management for $19.3 million, Colliers announced Jan. 4. The apartment community has 135 units and is located in the Stratford Hills neighborhood, at 2665 Granite Hills Circle. Most of the units have townhome-style floorplans. The...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia hydrant flushing begins Monday

The City of Emporia Public Utilities Department will be flushing hydrants from Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 20. Times may vary each day. During period of flushing, if you experience any discoloration of water, we encourage you to open exterior faucet and let water run until it clears. This allows any discolored water to exit your house plumbing.
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

City council elects Petersburg mayor and vice mayor

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Council announced in an organizational meeting that Mayor Sam Parham was re-elected by fellow Council members Tuesday afternoon. Parham was first elected as Mayor of Petersburg in January 2017. He has continued to serve as Mayor since that time. Darrin Hill was also elected as...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street. Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street. Right now, the front door of the...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Surry native aims high

Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
SURRY, VA
NBC12

Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
MATHEWS COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy