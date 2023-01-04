ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I wouldn’t mind playing with DeMarcus Cousins” - Rasheed Wallace on who he wants to play with from today’s NBA

By Orel Dizon
 3 days ago

Rasheed Wallace had a surprising answer for who he wants to share the court with from today's NBA.

DeMarcus Cousins and Rasheed Wallace

Some retired NBA players probably have a current star with whom they dream of going to war. The legendary Rasheed Wallace was once asked that question, answering that DeMarcus Cousins is the player that comes to his mind.

"He might not be playing on a roster now, but I wouldn't mind playing with DeMarcus Cousins," Wallace said. "...I like him."

Playing with another big

The retired forward's choice is intriguing, to say the least. You might think that he would be interested in sharing the floor with one of the top stars today. Of course, Cousins also used to be among the league's elite players. But that was several years ago, and now, he has yet to be signed by any NBA team.

Perhaps Wallace's track record or experience when playing with another solid or star big man had a role in his response. Through his 16 seasons in the Association, he had the opportunity to play with Arvydas Sabonis, Ben Wallace, and Kevin Garnett.

The potential of a Boogie-Sheed duo

Or maybe the idea of sharing the court with another scary frontcourt player fascinated Wallace.

During his prime, which roughly spanned the 2013-14 to 2017-18 season, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per contest.

One of the knocks on Boogie's game was that his production rarely translated to wins. Maybe it was a product of being on a bad Sacramento Kings squad because when he was on the same roster as Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans, the twin towers showed the ability to thrive together and rack up wins.

Cousins' brief time playing with "The Brow" can provide a blueprint for how successful a potential Boogie-Sheed duo could have been.

However, watching a team headlined by Cousins and Wallace might be entertaining and frustrating at the same time, as the hot-headed stars would have likely led the league in technical fouls and ejections.

