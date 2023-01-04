Jonesborough town officials and water department employees work around the clock fixing water leaks

Read full article on original website
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review Board
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January
Lane closure on East Elk Avenue to impact Elizabethton motorists beginning Jan. 9
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be impacted in Elizabethton beginning January 9th, lasting to February 3rd. A report says the Eastbound lane of East Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will allow crews to safely relocate utilities...
Recent water woes bring appreciation, plans for future
After enjoying such a beautiful Christmas holiday in Jonesborough throughout December, it was devastating to finish the month knowing that friends, family and thousands of residents were suffering due to the partial shutdown of Jonesborough water service. After many sleepless nights and anxious days, tirelessly working through frigid temperatures, rain,...
Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion. According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North […]
Johnson City man feels city didn't do enough during extreme winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays. Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26. As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler […]
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions
The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results
As the Speedway Children's Charities 2022-2023 Speedway In Lights event at Bristol Motor Speedway begins winding down to its conclusion this weekend, vendors say the crowds have been good but less consistent. Food and craft vendors within the Christmas Village of the speedway's infield report mixed results, with some having a good year and others losing money compared with last year's show.
Most customers back online after outage, Appalachian Power says
KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said. “We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission...
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
12 semi-finalists chosen for next Bristol, TN city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council met Friday morning for a work session to narrow a list of applicants for the city’s next city manager. Bristol Director of Community Relations Jon Luttrell said 51 applicants from 25 states tossed their name in the ring for the position. With the help of a […]
15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN
Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
Study says Lynchburg can't support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in …. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia …. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold...
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball. Toys R Us coming down,...
Lower adoption rates putting additional strain on animal shelters at capacity
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-cities are at maximum capacity, but adoption rates continue to decrease. And it’s taking a huge toll. “Once you’re at that capacity, that leaves us with no where to go,” said Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter director, Shannon Posada. “If we don’t have space, we don’t have space.” At capacity, […]
Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Old Christmas at Fort Watauga
ELIZABETHTON – Christmas isn’t over yet! In the 18th century, colonial Americans celebrated a holiday on Jan. 6 and called it “Old Christmas.”. Visit Fort Watauga to learn about the 12 days of Christmas and discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, Jan.7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role …. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol...
