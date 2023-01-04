ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough town officials and water department employees work around the clock fixing water leaks

By SERINA MARSHALL smarshall@heraldandtribune.com
Herald and Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald and Tribune

Recent water woes bring appreciation, plans for future

After enjoying such a beautiful Christmas holiday in Jonesborough throughout December, it was devastating to finish the month knowing that friends, family and thousands of residents were suffering due to the partial shutdown of Jonesborough water service. After many sleepless nights and anxious days, tirelessly working through frigid temperatures, rain,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
John M. Dabbs

Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results

As the Speedway Children's Charities 2022-2023 Speedway In Lights event at Bristol Motor Speedway begins winding down to its conclusion this weekend, vendors say the crowds have been good but less consistent. Food and craft vendors within the Christmas Village of the speedway's infield report mixed results, with some having a good year and others losing money compared with last year's show.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Most customers back online after outage, Appalachian Power says

KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said. “We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission...
KINGSPORT, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant

Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

12 semi-finalists chosen for next Bristol, TN city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council met Friday morning for a work session to narrow a list of applicants for the city’s next city manager. Bristol Director of Community Relations Jon Luttrell said 51 applicants from 25 states tossed their name in the ring for the position. With the help of a […]
BRISTOL, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN

Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan

A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball. Toys R Us coming down,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments

The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

Old Christmas at Fort Watauga

ELIZABETHTON – Christmas isn’t over yet! In the 18th century, colonial Americans celebrated a holiday on Jan. 6 and called it “Old Christmas.”. Visit Fort Watauga to learn about the 12 days of Christmas and discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, Jan.7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role …. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy