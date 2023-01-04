Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
Lawmakers seek to raise New Mexico’s minimum wage
The state legislature begins its 60-day session on January 17.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez talks about issues he wants to tackle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Raul Torrez is New Mexico's new Attorney General and on Thursday Target 7 sat down with him in his first interview since taking office. During the interview, he discussed various issues he hopes to tackle in his new position. He first addressed the topic of contract...
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings
Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
KOAT 7
Proposed House Bill calls for speed cameras on New Mexico highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Legislature will meet soon for a 60-day session and we're already seeing pre-filings of what we can expect. House Bill 22 is a piece of pre-filed legislation that could change the way speed cameras are utilized in New Mexico. “It's a big change...
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
errorsofenchantment.com
MLG delays bringing state employees back to the office: RGF comments on KOAT Channel 7
In the wake of an LFC report stating that New Mexico taxpayers are spending $18 million annually on unused office space, Gov. Lujan Grisham (after the election) decided to require that all state employees return to their offices by the star of 2023. According to news reports, however, the Gov....
kunm.org
WED: Return to office for state workers delayed until Feb. 2, + More
Return to office for New Mexico workers delayed until Feb. 2 - Associated Press. The scheduled return to the office for all state workers who have been working remotely has been delayed until next month, according to New Mexico officials. All exempt employees, managers, supervisors and directors were instructed Friday...
Local union leaders push back on state’s plan to remove telework for employees
A Union's local branch president said many state workers are confused about the new plan for employees to come back to the office.
KRQE News 13
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities....
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
KOAT 7
Remote state workers return to office delayed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, some workers worry the change in shift could come with complications. "I do think we will see resignations and we'll see a higher vacancy...
KRQE News 13
Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health insurance
Https://www.krqe.com/health/only-a-few-days-left-to-sign-up-for-new-mexico-health-insurance/. Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health …. https://www.krqe.com/health/only-a-few-days-left-to-sign-up-for-new-mexico-health-insurance/. DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/dea-9-8-million-doses-of-fentanyl-seized-in-new-mexico-west-texas-in-2022/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Sam Bregman appointed new Bernalillo County DA – …. For the first time since...
Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 still lingering and a myriad of potential new health threats always present, the leader of the state’s Department of Health has an important role in keeping New Mexicans healthy. Recently, the Governor announced a new secretary to lead the department, but who is this new leader? At the end of 2022, […]
New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation
News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe County Lawmakers Hold Town Hall
The new session of the New Mexico legislature convenes in less than two weeks and Santa Fe County lawmakers held a Town Hall meeting Wednesday to talk about what to expect. About 50 constituents gathered at the Rancho Viejo Fire Station to hear from Senator Liz Stefanics, Representative Matthew McQueen, Representative-elect Reena Szczepanski and County Commissioners Hank Hughes and Camilla Bustamante.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico population loss a long-term problem
According to the latest Census figures New Mexico lost 3,333 people between July 2021 and July 2022. No big deal, right? New Mexico is blessed with great weather, is in a fast-growing area of the nation, and has massive revenues from its oil and gas industries and will be just fine, right?
Comments / 2