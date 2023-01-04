POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO