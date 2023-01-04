Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed...
kidnewsradio.com
Gov. Little publicly sworn in for second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little was publicly sworn in for his second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor Friday and delivered his Second Inaugural Address, pledging to continue leading our state’s tremendous economic success and staying on course by focusing on meaningful investments in schools. The...
kidnewsradio.com
Former Ada County Coroner to advise Bannock County in developing Forensic Pathology Center
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County officials recently hired former Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens to advise in the development of the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center. In a public meeting on Tuesday, Bannock County Commissioners Ernie Moser and Jeff Hough signed a professional services contract for Owens to...
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,125 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,125 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
kidnewsradio.com
Influenza contributes to Idaho child’s death
WASHINGTON, Idaho (KIFI) – A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This...
kidnewsradio.com
Former DMV employee sentenced for tax fraud
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A Malad City woman and former employee of the Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) must pay $930 in restitution to the Idaho State Tax Commission after pleading guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay tax. The Oneida County Magistrate Court sentenced...
kidnewsradio.com
Watch Gov. Little Inauguration and 2023 State of the State Address
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little invites Idahoans to participate in Inaugural events and to watch his upcoming State of the State Address. Governor Little and his family will attend a prayer service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, located at 518 N. 8th St. in Boise, at 10 a.m.
kidnewsradio.com
DEQ awards nearly $31 million to nine drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Thursday announced the award of $30,304,970 in construction grants to nine drinking water and wastewater systems. These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022. “Water...
kidnewsradio.com
Polio survivor, local author, adventurer featured at local bookstore
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Polio survivor, local author, adventurer; not exclusively in that order. Scott Hancock is many things, and his writing highlights the people of Eastern Idaho. His book “Tales from the High Lonesome” recently reached amazon’s bestseller list on downloads. “When I first got...
kidnewsradio.com
“Ski for Free Day” at Mink Creek Nordic Center Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Mink Creek Nordic Center is hosting its annual “Ski for Free” day Jan. 7, 2023. Parking, trail passes, rentals and mini-lessons will be free for the entire day. Rentals will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Rentals will be available in two-hour time slots.
kidnewsradio.com
Applications open for 2023 Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship”
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
kidnewsradio.com
ISU and Portneuf announce sports medicine partnership
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Athletics (ISU) and Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) are proud to announce a new sports medicine partnership. As part of the multi-year partnership, PMC will provide ISU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and streamlined access to comprehensive health care services. “We are...
kidnewsradio.com
Backcountry camping reservations opening for summer 2023
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Backcountry camping permits will be available online beginning Tuesday, January 10 at 8 a.m. (MST) for summer 2023 in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their special night under the stars early as reservations...
