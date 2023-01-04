ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs abstained from voting on AFC playoff changes for 2022

When NFL owners met to vote for the approval of Resolution G-1, Kansas City Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt was among the few to abstain from voting on the proposal. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs decided to abstain from voting on the playoff changes because they felt the teams directly impacted shouldn’t vote due to potential bias. The Cincinnati Bengals are presumed to be among the teams to have voted “no” to the proposal after executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back against it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Three former Chiefs named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

CANTON, Ohio. (KCTV) - Three former Kansas City Chiefs were among 15 modern-era finalists selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The two most notable Chiefs listed were cornerback Albert Lewis and defensive end Jared Allen. Lewis spent 11 seasons with the Chiefs from 1983-1993, appearing in 150 regular season games during which he recorded 38 interceptions. He was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2007. This was the last year he was eligible to enter the Hall of Fame.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction and odds for Saturday, January 7th (Trust home underdog)

Kansas hasn’t skipped a beat in the wake of a National Championship last season, but has a tough test on Saturday at West Virginia, a team desperate for a Big 12 win. The Mountaineers are 0-2 in Big 12 play, losing two road games to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. They host No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in hopes of getting back on track in a conference that is shaping up to be one of the best conferences in the country once again.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell authored a letter to NFL fans after the terrifying Damar Hamlin incident on Monday. The NFL tweeted the lengthy letter to fans early Saturday afternoon that Goodell authored. The letter was penned in response to Hamlin’s significant and “inspiring progress” over the last few days. Roger also went over the incident Read more... The post Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Royals’ Aging Prospect With Much to Gain in Spring Training

If fans want a shining example of hitting development among Kansas City Royals prospects, infielder Logan Porter is a shining example. The 27-year-old ranked among the best at the plate for the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2022. Porter led the team in walk and on-base percentages while ranking in the team’s top five for other major statistics. Despite all that, Porter is nowhere on prospect lists or on the radars of casual Royals fans. He was even vulnerable during the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, yet no other team added Porter to their 40-man roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
