Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in the ICU after rescuing his kids from the ocean in Pensacola, Florida.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Chiefs confront uncertainty about seeding as NFL’s final regular-season weekend arrives
On today’s KC Star SportsBeat KC podcast, our columnists and reporters discuss how the Chiefs and NFL are handling the situation.
Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas AM
Tigers look to rebound after falling to Kentucky earlier this week, hit the road to College Station.
Chiefs abstained from voting on AFC playoff changes for 2022
When NFL owners met to vote for the approval of Resolution G-1, Kansas City Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt was among the few to abstain from voting on the proposal. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs decided to abstain from voting on the playoff changes because they felt the teams directly impacted shouldn’t vote due to potential bias. The Cincinnati Bengals are presumed to be among the teams to have voted “no” to the proposal after executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back against it.
BREAKING: Massive Steph Curry Injury Update Before Wednesday’s Game
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers provided an injury update on Steph Curry.
KCTV 5
Three former Chiefs named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023
CANTON, Ohio. (KCTV) - Three former Kansas City Chiefs were among 15 modern-era finalists selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The two most notable Chiefs listed were cornerback Albert Lewis and defensive end Jared Allen. Lewis spent 11 seasons with the Chiefs from 1983-1993, appearing in 150 regular season games during which he recorded 38 interceptions. He was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2007. This was the last year he was eligible to enter the Hall of Fame.
Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction and odds for Saturday, January 7th (Trust home underdog)
Kansas hasn’t skipped a beat in the wake of a National Championship last season, but has a tough test on Saturday at West Virginia, a team desperate for a Big 12 win. The Mountaineers are 0-2 in Big 12 play, losing two road games to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. They host No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in hopes of getting back on track in a conference that is shaping up to be one of the best conferences in the country once again.
Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell authored a letter to NFL fans after the terrifying Damar Hamlin incident on Monday. The NFL tweeted the lengthy letter to fans early Saturday afternoon that Goodell authored. The letter was penned in response to Hamlin’s significant and “inspiring progress” over the last few days. Roger also went over the incident Read more... The post Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KC Chiefs fans expected to outnumber Raiders fans Saturday in Las Vegas
Kansas City Chiefs fans are expected to outnumber Las Vegas Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, according to Vivid Seats.
Andy Reid, Travis Kelce reflect on 10 years with the Chiefs
It was 10 years ago on January 4, the Chiefs hired Andy Reid as their head coach. Just a few months later, the Chiefs drafted star tight end Travis Kelce as well.
Tri-City Herald
Royals’ Aging Prospect With Much to Gain in Spring Training
If fans want a shining example of hitting development among Kansas City Royals prospects, infielder Logan Porter is a shining example. The 27-year-old ranked among the best at the plate for the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2022. Porter led the team in walk and on-base percentages while ranking in the team’s top five for other major statistics. Despite all that, Porter is nowhere on prospect lists or on the radars of casual Royals fans. He was even vulnerable during the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, yet no other team added Porter to their 40-man roster.
KMBC.com
Chiefs announce roster moves, NFL approves changes to AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced roster moves forSaturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The outcome of that game, and a decision approved by the NFL on Friday, could spell big changes for the Chiefs and plans for postseason play. The Chiefs will be without...
Miami Heat leads NBA in clutch games. Is that a good or bad thing? A closer look
The Miami Heat is on track to do something only one other NBA team has done in the last decade. But it’s still up in the air whether that accomplishment would be a good or bad thing.
