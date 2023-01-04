Read full article on original website
BBC
England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
BBC
Johnny Sexton injury: Ireland captain expects to make Six Nations opener
Ex-Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman says Johnny Sexton is hopeful of being fit for the start of the Six Nations. Ireland's opener is against Wales on 4 February at Principality Stadium. The Ireland captain required a "procedure" on a cheekbone injury sustained in Leinster's United Rugby Championship win over Connacht. "Sexton...
BBC
Liverpool v Wolves: Cody Gakpo set to make Reds debut in FA Cup third round
Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield. The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). "First impressions of him are...
BBC
Premiership: Gloucester 16-19 Saracens - Owen Farrell clinches win with late drop-goal
Tries: Malins; Van Zyl Pens: Farrell 2 Drop goal: Farrell. Owen Farrell scored a last-minute drop-goal as Saracens beat Gloucester 19-16 in a thriller at Kingsholm. Max Malins and Ollie Thorley scored a try apiece as Farrell and Santiago Carreras traded penalties in a tight first half. Farrell left 10...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
French giants PSG are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise
SIMON JONES: The 21-year-old has been impressive this season at Selhurst Park and narrowly missed out on a call-up to the England squad for last month's World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Man Utd make ‘loan offer for Cameroon World Cup star Vincent Aboubakar but face competition from Fenerbahce’
MANCHESTER UNITED have made a loan offer to sign Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to reports. Erik ten Hag's side have won every game without conceding since the season resumed following the World Cup. The Prem wins over Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth have seen the Red Devils climb above...
Sporting News
'The rugby comes naturally': The key to the Black Ferns' RWC success
Star centre Stacey Fluhler has revealed the key to the Black Ferns’ success following their epic World Cup run last year. The Black Ferns captured the hearts of a nation as they dared to dream of a once seemingly unlikely World Cup triumph in front of their home supporters.
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
Zondo questions decision to play on in fading light in Sydney
South Africa batter also backs his captain Dean Elgar to bounce back from a poor tour
The 10 Biggest Wins in European Championship Qualifying History
The 10 biggest victories in European Championship qualification history, with Germany 13-0 San Marino, Spain 12-1 Malta and Belgium 9-0 San Marino
BBC
Fifa vice-presidency: FA chair Debbie Hewitt stands against IFA's David Martin for role
FA chair Debbie Hewitt will stand against Irish Football Association president David Martin for the British vice-presidency role on world governing body Fifa in April. Martin was elected to the position in 2021 following the resignation of Hewitt's predecessor Greg Clarke. The place is historically allocated to one of the...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
NBC Connecticut
Chinese Players Axed From Top Snooker Tournament as Match-Fixing Crisis Rocks the Popular Billiards Sport
LONDON — A match-fixing scandal has led to the suspension of 10 Chinese players from snooker's top touring circuit, including two big names from the popular billiards sport. The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association announced Tuesday that it had suspended Zhao Xintong and his compatriot Zhang Jiankang from competing in the World Snooker Tour. Both players have the right to appeal against the decision.
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
FA Cup third round fixtures: TV channel, live stream and kick-off time with FREE games on BBC and ITV
IT'S the oldest, it's the original, it's the best cup competition in the world. It's the FA Cup - and it's BACK with the third round. We have seen surprise winners in the past, with Wigan notoriously defeating Manchester City at Wembley thanks to a goal from Ben Watson. However,...
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
Deschamps extends contract as France coach to next World Cup
PARIS (AP) — After leading France to another World Cup final, coach Didier Deschamps is signing up for another shot at the title, prolonging his contract to July 2026. The French Football Federation announced the contract extension on Saturday. Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player, took over...
Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women's Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag.
