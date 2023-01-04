ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica

Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
BBC

Johnny Sexton injury: Ireland captain expects to make Six Nations opener

Ex-Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman says Johnny Sexton is hopeful of being fit for the start of the Six Nations. Ireland's opener is against Wales on 4 February at Principality Stadium. The Ireland captain required a "procedure" on a cheekbone injury sustained in Leinster's United Rugby Championship win over Connacht. "Sexton...
BBC

Liverpool v Wolves: Cody Gakpo set to make Reds debut in FA Cup third round

Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield. The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). "First impressions of him are...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date

The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Sporting News

'The rugby comes naturally': The key to the Black Ferns' RWC success

Star centre Stacey Fluhler has revealed the key to the Black Ferns’ success following their epic World Cup run last year. The Black Ferns captured the hearts of a nation as they dared to dream of a once seemingly unlikely World Cup triumph in front of their home supporters.
The US Sun

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?

CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
BBC

Fifa vice-presidency: FA chair Debbie Hewitt stands against IFA's David Martin for role

FA chair Debbie Hewitt will stand against Irish Football Association president David Martin for the British vice-presidency role on world governing body Fifa in April. Martin was elected to the position in 2021 following the resignation of Hewitt's predecessor Greg Clarke. The place is historically allocated to one of the...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch

Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
NBC Connecticut

Chinese Players Axed From Top Snooker Tournament as Match-Fixing Crisis Rocks the Popular Billiards Sport

LONDON — A match-fixing scandal has led to the suspension of 10 Chinese players from snooker's top touring circuit, including two big names from the popular billiards sport. The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association announced Tuesday that it had suspended Zhao Xintong and his compatriot Zhang Jiankang from competing in the World Snooker Tour. Both players have the right to appeal against the decision.
HackerNoon

Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
The Associated Press

Deschamps extends contract as France coach to next World Cup

PARIS (AP) — After leading France to another World Cup final, coach Didier Deschamps is signing up for another shot at the title, prolonging his contract to July 2026. The French Football Federation announced the contract extension on Saturday. Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player, took over...
Reuters

Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women's Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag.

