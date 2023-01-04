Opelika police ask for help identifying to female suspects allegedly involved in theft from Best Buy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
Related
WTVM
Valley police searching to ID suspects in KFC robbery
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a business robbery. According to authorities, on Dec. 27, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a KFC on 20th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, one employee told officials...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Police arrest two juveniles on burglary and theft charges
After responding to an alarm at a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road on Sunday, Auburn police officers arrested two 15-year-old juveniles, from Auburn and Tuskegee. Responding officers said they confirmed that forced entry had been made into the business. The two juvenile suspects were located by...
WTVM
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him for a New Year’s Eve robbery. Police say on Jan. 4, Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr., of Alexander City, Alabama, was arrested for a crime that initially occurred near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive on New Year’s Eve.
Columbus police warn about mail theft after business’ $37K check stolen from mailbox
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is looking for help from the public to identify a man suspected of stealing mail. According to police, on Oct. 18, 2022, workers at Whitewater Realty in Columbus reported the company’s mail was stolen out of a public mailbox.
WTVM
Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
WTVM
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
WTVM
2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) led to two suspects behind bars. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 3, the sheriff’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force unit and United States Marshals Service conducted felony arrest warrants for Darius Pass.
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
WTVM
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I just can’t express myself, I’m so hurt, I’m numb and everything, I just don’t know,” says the mother of slain 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows. Kateania Meadows says she can’t find the words to describe how she feels after her 23-year-old...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive
Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia. There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive. […]
WSFA
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WTVM
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three shoplifting suspects. According to officials, the individuals, who were captured on surveillance camera, are wanted for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty on Whittlesey Boulevard twice in one week. The most recent incident happened...
WTVM
Trial for domestic violence assault ending in accidental shooting begins in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Day one of trial coverage in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. The defense and prosecutors delivered opening statements this morning. Both sides wanted the jurors to pay close attention to the facts and evidence shown during this trial.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
WTVM
Chambers Co. murder suspect bond revoked after failing to appear for trial
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect is back behind bars with a revoked bond after failing to appear in court for his trial. Court documents say Corey Davis was indicted in 2017 for the murder of Larry Summers. His original trial date was set to begin on Oct. 31,...
Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Comments / 0