LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.

LAURIE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO