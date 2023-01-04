Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Two people suffer minor injuries during multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson City's Missouri River Bridge
Two people suffer minor injuries during a five-vehicle crash on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. The crash happened around 7:30 Thursday morning in the westbound lanes. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Joshua Swift, 26, of Eldon, was driving a box truck in the outer lane of traffic when he attempted to slow down with traffic and struck the rear of the car in front of him. That collision triggered a chain reaction, involving a second car and two SUVs.
kwos.com
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
One dead in Osage County crash on Highway 50
One person died in a crash on Highway 50 in Osage County on Thursday. The post One dead in Osage County crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
South College Avenue shut down after car flips
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
Two charged after shots fired during December party at Bur Oak Brewery
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men have been charged in relation to a shots-fired call on Dec. 4 at a fraternity party at Bur Oak Brewery. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City, and his twin brother Jerald Allen, of Warrensburg, were each charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. A $10,000 bond is set for The post Two charged after shots fired during December party at Bur Oak Brewery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba
An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
kjluradio.com
MSHP investigating officer-involved shooting in Laurie
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Lake of the Ozarks. The Patrol confirms that there was an officer-involved shooting in Laurie Thursday. Around 7:30 last night, the Laurie Police Department asked that the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control handle the investigation.
Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call
A Lake of the Ozarks-area man was killed by police Thursday night in Laurie. The post Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery
All it took was about 70 seconds for a person to walk into a store on Columbia's Business Loop 70 and walk out with all the cash from the registers. The post Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
House in Mexico suffers major damage after fire
MEXICO — A home in Mexico has major damage after a fire Friday morning. The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Harwood Street around 4:57 a.m., according to a news release. Firefighters discovered flames coming from multiple rooms in the house.
kjluradio.com
Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire
A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
