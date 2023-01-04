Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US bank Silvergate hit with $8bn in crypto withdrawals
Customers of US bank Silvergate, which provides cryptocurrency services, have withdrawn over $8bn (£6.7bn) of their crypto-linked deposits. Around two-thirds of the bank's customers pulled their deposits in the final three months of 2022. The bank has sold $5.2bn in assets to cover the cost and remain liquid. It...
insideevs.com
US: General Motors Plug-In Car Sales Hit A New Record In Q4 2022
General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
insideevs.com
US: Audi Consistently Increases Electric Car Sales (Q4 2022 Results)
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the United States 54,054 cars, which is 63 percent more than a year ago. Despite this outstanding growth, the annual result remained negative at 186,875 (down almost 5 percent year-over-year). Meanwhile, the German premium brand significantly increased battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Sam Bankman-Fried contributed to a $25 million funding round for Semafor. Now the news outlet plans to give the money back.
The buzzy startup launched just three months ago, and its CEO has said the ex-crypto king never held editorial influence.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”
On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
insideevs.com
US: Cadillac Lyriq Sales Progressed Slowly In Q4 With 86 Units Sold
Cadillac reports 39,135 vehicle deliveries in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022, which is almost a 75 percent increase year-over-year. Thanks to this result, the company noted 134,726 deliveries in 2022 - 13.9 percent more than in 2021. Electrification of the Cadillac brand is just starting (in...
Coinbase agrees to $100M settlement with New York regulators
U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a $100 million settlement with New York State's Department of Financial Services, requiring it to pay a fine and invest in compliance.
insideevs.com
US: GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck Sales Slowed Down In Q4 2022 To 72
The GMC brand reports 143,645 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States, which is 42.3 percent more than a year ago. Also, the annual result is positive at 517,649 (up 7.3 percent year-over-year). Unfortunately, the ramp-up of the all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been...
insideevs.com
US: BMW Sold Over 15,000 All-Electric Cars In 2022
BMW: 101,738 (up 9%) and 332,388 YTD (down 1.3%) MINI: 10,319 (up 31%) and 29,504 YTD (down 1.4%) Total: 112,057 (up 11%) and 361,892 YTD (down 1.3%) In this challenging background, the company managed to significantly increase all-electric car sales, achieving in the fourth quarter a result higher than in the previous three quarters combined.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S And X Get Round Steering Wheel As Standard, Yoke Optional
You may have started seeing reports that Tesla is now "offering" a round steering wheel for its refreshed Model S and Model X vehicles. While this is true, those stories really should say that the round steering wheel is now standard. In fact, when you configure the EVs on Tesla's website, it defaults to the round wheel. If you want the yoke, you have to choose it, though it doesn't cost extra.
Business Insider
Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals
Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
Johnson & Johnson Files for IPO of Consumer Health Division Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Thursday after the group unveiled plans to list its consumer healthcare division as a stand-alone company with around $15 billion in annual sales. Johnson & Johnson, which first unveiled the spin-off plans in November of 2021, will list the...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
insideevs.com
Tesla Reminds California How Much It Contributes To Its Economy
Despite opening a new factory in Austin, Texas and moving its corporate headquarters there, Tesla remains heavily involved in California. And it wants people to know that. The thing is everyone familiar with Tesla is aware of this, yet the automaker felt the need to remind everyone how big it is in the Golden State in a rare blog post.
Military.com
Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme
An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
Comments / 0