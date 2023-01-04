Read full article on original website
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
adidas NMD S1 Unveiled in "Triple White" and "Triple Black" Colorways
Excitement over the NMD S1 was through the roof when Three Stripes family member Pharrell first debuted them in 2021, and since then it’s captured the hearts of many for its futuristic style sensibility and collaborations with the likes of RIMOWA and Philllllthy. In the new year, the lifestyle proposition intends on advancing its catalog with more colorways, the latest two to be uncovered being “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways.
The New Balance 1906R is Readied in a Tonal "Mindful Grey" colorway
Following the release of the highly-anticipated “Protection Pack,” New Balance is gearing up to introduce its retro-inspired 1906R model in a neutral “mindful grey” colorway ideal for the fall and winter seasons. The tonal offering is encapsulated by an all-over tan upper featuring mesh underlays beneath...
A Nike Dunk Low "Kentucky Alternate” Colorway is Coming Soon
Will continue cooking up batches of its Dunk Low models in 2023, with several colorways already rumored to hit shelves in the coming weeks. From various “Year of the Rabbit” renditions to a pair fitted with fishhook Swooshes, the Nike Dunk Low is now previewed in a “Kentucky Alternate” colorway.
Are Stüssy and Timberland Cooking Up a Collaborative Boot for 2023?
True Stüssy heads will remember some of the streetwear imprint’s more humble collaborations, such as those with Timberland. Hypebeast’s archives uncovered pairs from 2009, with the collaborative efforts continuing each year until it ended in 2014 with the Fall/Winter 2014 series of 6 Inch Boots. Now, images circulating online imply that the two may be coming back together again in 2023, taking on one of the brand’s core hiking silhouettes.
The New Balance 550 Receives "Team Royal" Touches
Following the reveal of the “Turtledove” colorway accented with hints of mint green, New Balance gears up for the year ahead with the release of several in-line colorways of its popular 550 model. In addition, the Boston-based imprint now primes the silhouette in a sport-ready “Team Royal” palette.
The New Balance 2002R “Nightwatch Green” Receives Removable Pouches
2020 saw New Balance reintroduce its popular 2002R model, giving the lifestyle sneaker various colorways and unique makeovers ever since. One renewed interpretation arrived last year, featuring removable pouches fashioned in a signature grey palette — and now the Boston-based imprint is adding similar mesh pockets to another colorway, dubbed “Midnight Green.”
Nike Air Max 90 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Following the release of the Air Max 90 in “Black Chlorophyll” and in “UNC”, the classic Nike silhouette arrives in a colorway for the upcoming Fall season. The shoe comes dressed in a wolf grey, burgundy crush, phantom and black color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a mixture of materias where the upper features mostly mesh and leather while suede and rubber highlight the panels. The shoe sits a top a three-tone rubber midsole and outsole. The Swoosh is detailed in the burgundy, which also accents the Nike branding on the heel and tongue.
Hailey Bieber Masters Date Night Style in Gray Suit and Sleek Black Lug Sole Boots with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber was spotted out in Los Angeles dressed dapperly on a date alongside her husband and musician Justin Bieber. The model meant business, showing her stuff in a gray two piece suit and black boots. The star’s ensemble was comprised of an oversized pinstriped blazer with a boxy silhouette worn overtop a plain gray cropped top. On bottom, the Rhode Skin owner sported matching gray pinstripe slacks featuring a slouchy fit, meaning that the style sat low on her hips. Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s...
Take an Official Look at Marni and Carhartt WIP's Funkadelic Fusion
Francesco Risso‘s technicolored Marni world is joining forces with the pioneering workwear brand Carhartt WIP. First teased late last year, the collection is now presented in its entirety — taking center stage in a Lengua-shot lookbook starring the funk artist Bootsy Collins — formerly of Parliament-Funkadelic — alongside his wife Patti, his grandson Vincent and musician Babyxsosa in their Cincinnati home.
Nike Dunk Low Remastered Surfaces in "Blue" and "White"
2023 will see the arrival of ‘s new Dunk Low iteration. As the Dunk continues to thrive in the market, dominating as one of the most popular silhouettes for the Swoosh brand, various colorways of the original Dunk Low is set to launch alongside the new Nike Dunk Low Remastered. Two new colorways have surfaced, which sees the Remastered version arrive in “Blue” and “White Gum.”
Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23
Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
First Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere"
Hot off the heels of dropping in its classic “Chicago” colorway, the Air Jordan 2 is making its way back into the spotlight this week with a preview of a new installment. Teased by way of early imagery, the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Atmosphere” has now popped up on the sneaker community’s radar.
adidas and Thom Browne Go to Court Over Three Stripes Trademark Dispute
On Tuesday, the ongoing legal battle between and Thom Browne reached a new height, as both parties appeared in Manhattan’s Southern District Court. In front of Judge Jed Rakoff, attorneys for both brands presented their opening arguments to a jury, which will determine whether the luxury American designer’s striped designs violate adidas’ Three Stripes trademark, according to WWD.
Fendi and Tiffany & Co. Release Sterling Silver Baguette Bag
In September of 2022 during NYFW, Fendi made waves with a special fashion show that celebrated the 25th anniversary of its signature Baguette bag. Now, the Rome-based luxury house is continuing the celebration with a sterling silver Baguette bag in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Crafted by a group of...
A Taupe "Year of the Rabbit" Rendition Hits the Nike Dunk Low
Having just entered 2023, Chinese New Year is right around the corner, marking the return of the “Year of the Rabbit.” Celebrating this,. has gone all out with a Jordan Brand collection, various “Leap High” colorways across Nike silhouettes and at least four Dunk Lows dressed in the theme. Previously, the Swoosh revealed white and red, blue/red/white and brown/orange/bordeaux colorways of the Dunk Low carrying the theme and just when sneakerheads thought that was it, a taupe presentation has appeared.
The Nike Dunk Low Lands in "Gorge Green"
The Dunk Low is set to arrive in a clean “Gorge Green” colorway. The new year has begun, and Nike is already preparing to drop a variety of Dunk Low colorways set to dominate shelves throughout the year. Now, the imprint adds one more rendition to its list...
Miley Cyrus Announces Eighth Studio LP ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus describes her next album as a “love letter to LA.” Endless Summer Vacation, slated to drop on March 10 via Columbia Records, is the follow-up to 2020’s pop-rock Plastic Hearts. The album was recorded in the city to which it was dedicated and produced by...
New Balance 550 "Turtledove" Is Accented With Hints of Mint Green
New Balance is going full speed ahead for 2023, already releasing new colorways for one of its most popular silhouettes. This year, the New Balance 550 is slated to arrive in the “Turtledove” colorway, featuring hints of green. The shoe comes dressed in a mixture of materials, different...
#FR2 Join Forces With Franck Muller for a Limited Timepiece Collaboration
Joining in on the celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, Franck Muller and #FR2 have partnered for a very special release — the #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard watch, which marks the very first collaboration between the edgy, Tokyo-based streetwear label, and luxury Swiss horologer. Reimagining Franck Muller’s signature Vanguard...
