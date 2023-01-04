ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I've had cancer 4 times and survived a heart attack. This is what I've learned about health and happiness.

By Kelly Burch
 3 days ago
Leslie Novick.

Courtesy of Leslie Novick

  • Leslie Novick has had lung cancer (twice), breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and a heart attack.
  • She says she's relied on the support of her husband and her doctors and kept a positive attitude.
  • This is Novick's story, as told to Kelly Burch.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Leslie Novick. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I'm 73 years old. That may be below the life expectancy for a woman in the US — but in my family, this is an absolutely wonderful age to reach. My mom died when she was just 61, and my brother died at 60. Given my own health history, it's amazing I'm still around.

I've had cancer four times and survived a heart attack. First it was thyroid cancer , then lung cancer , then breast cancer , and now another bout of lung cancer. But I'm still smiling, and I've learned a lot along the way.

Keep a positive attitude

I've been given a second chance, and I'm going to use it.

So I choose to be happy every day. I have a couple of drinks in the evening — I don't worry about that. I like people around me. We sit, we relax, we eat and drink together.

Sometimes I think about what could have been, but I choose to be present in the moment.

Find the doctors who are right for you

I found out I had lung cancer the first time only because I fell and broke my ribs. The nurse took me around to show me the X-ray, and there it was: a tumor.

Lung cancer had already killed my mom and brother. Back then we were all smokers. I didn't even quit when my mom got sick. If I could do it over, I'd have been much smarter about it.

As that nurse called the doctor, I walked next door and got a second opinion. I worked in an oncology office, so I knew the ropes a bit. And I decided to get the ball rolling on my treatment plan immediately.

Follow your own timeline

After that diagnosis, I had surgery to remove part of my lung. I had radiation and chemo before the surgery, and more chemo after.

Despite that, I was determined to get back to work. I was in the office two months later.

I had something to prove. I knew I would beat this, and I did. Then when it came back, I beat it a second time.

Pick the support you need

Lots of people enjoy support groups, but I never felt I needed them. Other sources of support worked better for me.

My husband and I have been married for 51 years, and he was by my side every step of the way. I'm very lucky that way. He even came to chemo.

Having someone literally by your side, even if he's just playing on his phone, is really encouraging.

Take charge of your healthcare

These days I tell my doctors what I need, and for the most part they agree.

I get a CAT scan and MRI every six months to make sure I'm cancer-free. I tell my three daughters and their kids to make sure they're going to regular checkups.

I've also been doing pulmonary rehabilitation to help regain my lung strength. Honestly, sometimes I'm not even sure what it's doing, but I feel good when I go.

Besides having the right doctor in your corner, attitude is one of the most important things for getting through any illness. I think that's what's helped me survive: a positive, humorous attitude. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it.

Comments / 11

Lied Otto
1d ago

what a beast! 💪positive thinking and energy do more than most doctors. they prescribe, prescribe, and mask most problems. eat from. the earth and not all this processed crap we now eat. we are machines! feed the body and soul properly u live longer and happier!

Melissa Novak
2d ago

As someone who is fighting Cancer still ( or again ), Our medical system is a Joke. I am the only reason I'm alive. These Doctors are the worst. Gaslighting at its finest. Starting my tell-all now and calling them out on Tictok@andtheycallmecrazy

