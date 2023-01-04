Human remains discovered in Far South Side forest preserve, county says

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Skeletal remains were found yesterday in a forest preserve on the Far South Side.

According to a spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, the human remains were found just west of the Bishop Ford expressway and south of 130th Street in Beaubien Woods.

The Forest Preserve District police, with help from the Sheriff’s Office, are conducting the death investigation.

The skeletal remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine how and when the person died, and possibly who the person was.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram