ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2oaN_0k35iPoC00

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18.

The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night.

The new $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of various amounts including three $4 million tickets sold in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota, Mega Millions said in a statement.

The lack of a winner of an estimated $785 million jackpot Tuesday means there have been 23 straight drawings without anyone taking the top prize.

The new jackpot will remain the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the daunting odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that prize.

There have been only three larger Mega Millions jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize in the game's 20 years, including $1.53 billion in 2018, $1.05 billion in 2021 and $1.33 billion in July, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L. Cane

What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?

Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
ABC News

ABC News

969K+
Followers
202K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy