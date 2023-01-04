Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 5, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Edmonds, Clarion Edge Sheffield; Port Allegany, Curwensville Earn Wins
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Logan Edmonds’ pinfall victory at 215 pounds secured the victory as Clarion won a tight dual match, 40-31, at Sheffield. Sheffield held a 31-28 lead going into the final two weight classes, but needed a win of some kind from Quincy Boose as the Wolverines were giving up a forfeit at 285.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC/DCC Girls Friday, Jan. 6
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic girls’ basketball game Friday, Jan. 6. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the action from DCC High School starting between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. depending on the length of the JV game.
d9and10sports.com
Madelyn Schmader Late Shot Give Brockway Girls Victory; Clearfield Rallies Past Bellefonte for Win; ECC Boys Win
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Madelyn Schmader’s 15-foot jumper with 19.3 left following two missed free throws by teammate Kalina Powell gave Brockway a 45-43 win over visiting Brookville. Powell was followed with 23.1 seconds left and the game tied at 43 but missed both shots. Raegan Gelnette got the...
d9and10sports.com
Long-time PIAA Official; Former East Forest Coach Jerry Thornton Passes Away
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Life-long Marienville resident and retired East Forest Health, Physical Education, and Driver’s Education teacher Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and...
d9and10sports.com
Knights Tale: Franklin Boys Earn Big Win Over Hickory; Titusville Outlasts Eisenhower in Overtime Jan. 6, 2023
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin outscored Hickory 22-5 in the second quarter en route to a 56-42 non-region win. Damon Curry came up huge during the second quarter run for the Knights, scoring nine of his game-high 17 points during the surge, while Jalen Wood, who finished with 14 points, drained a pair of 3’s during the run.
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Boys Rally for OT Win; A-C Valley Holds Off Cranberry; DuBois, Kane Girls Win Jan. 5, 2023
BELLEFONTE, Pa. – Clearfield rallied from a four-point deficit heading to the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored Bellefonte by three in the extra session to get a 46-43 Mountain League victory. The Bison were down 27-23 going to the fourth quarter but tied the game at...
d9and10sports.com
Double Trouble: Oil City Boys Top Bradford for Second Time; Ike Boys Edge Sheffield Jan. 4, 2023
OIL CITY, Pa. – Connor Highfield and Cam VanWormer scored 11 points each as Oil City earned its second win of the season over Bradford, 48-29 in D9/10 crossover action. Oil City, which built a 23-11 halftime lead en route to the win, also got 10 points from Sayyid Donald and eight from Jake Hornbeck.
d9and10sports.com
Klawuhn, Strong Second Half Help ECC Girls Down DCC on the Road
DUBOIS, Pa. – With the game tied at 25 to start the second half, visiting Elk County Catholic went on a 9-0 run right out of the gate on its way to a 46-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML Crossover action. Rewatch the game. Tori Newton and...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Eisenhower at Sheffield Boys Basketball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower travels to Sheffield for a District 10 vs District 9 boys basketball contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Sheffield High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels....
d9and10sports.com
West Middlesex Girls Outlast Farrell in Overtime; Grove City Girls Edge Sharpsville; Fairview Tops GM Jan. 5, 2023
FARRELL, Pa. – Emma Mild scored six of her 15 points in overtime as West Middlesex earned a hard-fought 43-37 win over Farrell in Region 1 action. Janiya Daniels scored six of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Farrell push the game to overtime. Caitlin...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns
Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess – Part Two. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa. Venango County Historical Series is brought...
explore venango
Explore Big Buck Contest Winners Announced
Winners have been announced in the Explore Big Buck Contest brought to you by Long Shot Ammo & Arms of Fairmount City. Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted through Facebook and email. All submitted photos were considered. This year’s winners are listed below, in no particular order:
wdadradio.com
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport
A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
Comments / 0