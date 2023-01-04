ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball

DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
DUBOIS, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC/DCC Girls Friday, Jan. 6

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic girls’ basketball game Friday, Jan. 6. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the action from DCC High School starting between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. depending on the length of the JV game.
DUBOIS, PA
d9and10sports.com

Klawuhn, Strong Second Half Help ECC Girls Down DCC on the Road

DUBOIS, Pa. – With the game tied at 25 to start the second half, visiting Elk County Catholic went on a 9-0 run right out of the gate on its way to a 46-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML Crossover action. Rewatch the game. Tori Newton and...
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Eisenhower at Sheffield Boys Basketball

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower travels to Sheffield for a District 10 vs District 9 boys basketball contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Sheffield High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels....
SHEFFIELD, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns

Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Explore Big Buck Contest Winners Announced

Winners have been announced in the Explore Big Buck Contest brought to you by Long Shot Ammo & Arms of Fairmount City. Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted through Facebook and email. All submitted photos were considered. This year’s winners are listed below, in no particular order:
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
wdadradio.com

BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
DERRY, PA
YourErie

Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport

A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy