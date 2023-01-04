PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO