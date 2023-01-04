ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Chilly start to weekend across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona had a chilly start to the morning on Saturday, but temperatures are expected to warm into a nice afternoon. In Phoenix, you can expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday. The ridge of high pressure that came in on Friday is still holding strong, bringing plenty of sunshine through the rest of this weekend and into the next week, keeping temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s area. On Sunday, you can anticipate seeing a few clouds as another weather system heads into California. Still, no rain is expected tomorrow.
PHOENIX, AZ
Temperatures in the 70s returning to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another mild start to our morning with a low of 49 degrees. Temperatures were mild, with the cloud cover over us on Friday. Skies will start to clear out later this afternoon as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over Arizona. This ridge will hold...
ARIZONA STATE
Weekend temperatures climb a little bit

Arizona saw a chilly start to the morning, but temperatures will warm up later today. Temperatures in the 70s returning to metro Phoenix. After Tuesday, the sun returns, and we will end the workweek with temperatures in the 70s and some nice sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Cool temperatures to continue...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
More sun on your Friday in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 40s. Plan on a day with clouds and sun with highs climbing to the mid-60s later this afternoon, staying dry statewide for your Friday. The weekend looks good too with the temperatures climbing a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great. A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited...
PHOENIX, AZ
Businesses closed as winter storm hits northern Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM MST. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!
ARIZONA STATE
Heavy snow causes problems in northern Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. First Alert Weather Day...
ARIZONA STATE
Utah braces for another round of snow

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
UTAH STATE
Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever

On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Weekend freeway closures around Phoenix 1/7/23

Damar Hamlin collapse spotlights athletic trainer's role in Paradise Valley school sports. The Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer who quickly responded to Damar Hamlin's collapse has spotlighted the profession in high school sports. CES 2023: ViraWarn can detect viruses like Flu & COVID using a breath test. Updated: 5 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
Another winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE

