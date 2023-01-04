Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Even As Congress Says No, The D.C. Council Found A Way To Expand Legal Marijuana Sales
For the first time in a while, Bree says she feels excited and optimistic. “We’ve spent hundreds of hours to try to become regulated,” she says. Bree operates two marijuana gifting stores in D.C., which for years have existed in legal and regulatory limbo — one that D.C. has been unable to remedy, largely because of Congress. But a sweeping new measure approved Tuesday by the D.C. Council is offering Bree — who asked that we only share her first name, given the tenuous legal situation her industry still faces — a path to legitimacy.
Senate Confirms Seven Judges For D.C. Courts, Addressing Vacancy ‘Crisis’
The U.S. Senate has confirmed seven judges for D.C. Superior Court and the D.C. Court of Appeals, addressing what city officials and lawmakers had loudly complained was a growing “crisis” of judicial vacancies that was slowing down the justice system and is only expected to get worse next year.
Bills Passed By D.C. Council Remain In Awkward Limbo As Republicans Fail To Elect Speaker Of The House
The dysfunction that has reigned in the U.S. House of Representatives this week hasn’t been contained within the marble halls of Congress, but rather has made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Wilson Building that houses the D.C. government. It’s there that dozens of bills passed late last...
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Overheard In D.C.: Furries?
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Push For Mobile Voting In D.C. Collapses As Experts Say It Can’t Yet Be Implemented Safely
The brief flirtation with bringing mobile voting to D.C. has come to an end. The author of a bill introduced earlier this year that would have allowed D.C. residents to cast ballots from their phone or tablet says she will not pursue the idea next year, effectively killing the dream of Bradley Tusk, a well-connected venture capitalist and philanthropist, to make the city the first jurisdiction in the U.S. to fully implement mobile voting.
President Biden strengthens border security
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Biden administration’s new border enforcement plan is a major change to immigration rules. The new rules expand on an existing effort to stop Venezuelans from attempting to enter the United States. Joaquin Garcia, the director of organization for La Union Del Pueblo Entero, told ValleyCentral what the administration is doing isn’t […]
203 People Died By Homicide In D.C. Last Year. 18 Of Them Were Teenagers
For 35-year-old Derek Floyd — an artist and mentor who works in D.C. — 2022 brought what he described as a “consistent stream” of loss. In February, one of his childhood friends was murdered, a woman he’d known for 30 years. Floyd would go on to lose several other loved ones during the year — including, in October, a child he had mentored for years, 14-year-old Antione Manning. Floyd met Antione through the youth football team he coached in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C., where the boy grew up.
