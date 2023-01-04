ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even As Congress Says No, The D.C. Council Found A Way To Expand Legal Marijuana Sales

For the first time in a while, Bree says she feels excited and optimistic. “We’ve spent hundreds of hours to try to become regulated,” she says. Bree operates two marijuana gifting stores in D.C., which for years have existed in legal and regulatory limbo — one that D.C. has been unable to remedy, largely because of Congress. But a sweeping new measure approved Tuesday by the D.C. Council is offering Bree — who asked that we only share her first name, given the tenuous legal situation her industry still faces — a path to legitimacy.
WASHINGTON, DC
Overheard In D.C.: Furries?

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Push For Mobile Voting In D.C. Collapses As Experts Say It Can’t Yet Be Implemented Safely

The brief flirtation with bringing mobile voting to D.C. has come to an end. The author of a bill introduced earlier this year that would have allowed D.C. residents to cast ballots from their phone or tablet says she will not pursue the idea next year, effectively killing the dream of Bradley Tusk, a well-connected venture capitalist and philanthropist, to make the city the first jurisdiction in the U.S. to fully implement mobile voting.
WASHINGTON, DC
ValleyCentral

President Biden strengthens border security

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Biden administration’s new border enforcement plan is a major change to immigration rules. The new rules expand on an existing effort to stop Venezuelans from attempting to enter the United States.  Joaquin Garcia, the director of organization for La Union Del Pueblo Entero, told ValleyCentral what the administration is doing isn’t […]
EL PASO, TX
203 People Died By Homicide In D.C. Last Year. 18 Of Them Were Teenagers

For 35-year-old Derek Floyd — an artist and mentor who works in D.C. — 2022 brought what he described as a “consistent stream” of loss. In February, one of his childhood friends was murdered, a woman he’d known for 30 years. Floyd would go on to lose several other loved ones during the year — including, in October, a child he had mentored for years, 14-year-old Antione Manning. Floyd met Antione through the youth football team he coached in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C., where the boy grew up.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
