Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NFL Fans Are Loving This Move By New Orleans Saints In Wake of Damar Hamlin Incident
The football world, and sports at large, will never be the same after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. A medical emergency of that magnitude being broadcast to the entire nation was uncharted territory, and while it was heart-wrenching to watch, a ...
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update
Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
NFL World Reacts To Reggie Bush's Major Suggestion
Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest has shed a brighter spotlight on the significant risks attached to playing football. Considering the danger associated with the sport, former running back Reggie Bush argued Tuesday that players should receive fully guaranteed contracts. "NFL Players need and deserve guaranteed contracts," Bush wrote on Twitter. "There...
Jameis Winston selected for New Orleans Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award
In a vote by his teammates, New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston has been named the club’s 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Five Roster Moves
New Orleans also placed RB Dwayne Washington on injured reserve. Kirkwood, 28, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.
Comments / 1