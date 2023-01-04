ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update

Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Reggie Bush's Major Suggestion

Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest has shed a brighter spotlight on the significant risks attached to playing football. Considering the danger associated with the sport, former running back Reggie Bush argued Tuesday that players should receive fully guaranteed contracts. "NFL Players need and deserve guaranteed contracts," Bush wrote on Twitter. "There...
Yardbarker

Saints Make Five Roster Moves

New Orleans also placed RB Dwayne Washington on injured reserve. Kirkwood, 28, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.
WASHINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy