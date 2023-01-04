ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
Joe Nelson

"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today."

That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.

Light to moderate snow is expected to last all day in the Twin Cities, perhaps ending by the evening in western Minnesota as the low pressure system responsible for the wintry weather slowly weakens and departs the region.

The radar simulation from 8 a.m. today until 5 a.m. Thursday shown here by the HRRR model keeps flakes falling in southeastern Minnesota for the next 20+ hours.

MSP Airport documented 13 inches of now in November, 19.8 inches in December and based on Borghoff's tweet just after 6 a.m. today, a solid 10.5 inches so far in January.

The annual snowfall average at MSP Airport is 54 inches. It's based on snow totals in a 30-year period from 1981-2010. MSP averages 9.3 inches in November, 11.5 in December and 12.1 in January. So this winter has so far exceeded monthly averages in November and December and is well on its way to surpassing the January average.

