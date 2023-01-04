ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4oZ3_0k35fY9200

Video from MnDOT traffic cameras show the moment a driver crashed off the I-494 bridge over I-35W, flipping onto the interstate below.

The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, with the video showing a driver traveling at a high-rate of speed on eastbound I-494, before starting to brake as traffic slows near the exit for northbound I-35W in Bloomington.

As the driver brakes, their car skids off to the right, crashing off the bridge onto the embankment in the cloverleaf. The car then rolls, eventually flipping onto the lane where vehicles join I-35W.

A driver who was just about to enter the freeway was able to stop just in time as the car flipped into their path. Several motorists are then seen getting out to check on the driver, with police arriving about seven minutes later.

Bloomington PD tells Bring Me The News the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that it is continuing to investigate the incident.

Comments / 23

Ames Yang
2d ago

I seen something similar to this on the same route. Winter storm morning and dude was speeding pass everyone. Tried to slow down for an exit but car slid sideways right into the guard rail. Glad he didn't take anyone along with his stupidity lol. Should've slowed down.

Reply
5
Paula Larson
2d ago

misleading headline. Dramatic video but they don't let us see the video.

Reply
17
aberlin
2d ago

There is no video. And the driver is fine. Carry on 🤦‍♀️

Reply
11
 

