Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W

Video from MnDOT traffic cameras show the moment a driver crashed off the I-494 bridge over I-35W, flipping onto the interstate below.

The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, with the video showing a driver traveling at a high-rate of speed on eastbound I-494, before starting to brake as traffic slows near the exit for northbound I-35W in Bloomington.

As the driver brakes, their car skids off to the right, crashing off the bridge onto the embankment in the cloverleaf. The car then rolls, eventually flipping onto the lane where vehicles join I-35W.

A driver who was just about to enter the freeway was able to stop just in time as the car flipped into their path. Several motorists are then seen getting out to check on the driver, with police arriving about seven minutes later.

Bloomington PD tells Bring Me The News the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that it is continuing to investigate the incident.