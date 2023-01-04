Read full article on original website
Related
Terminator Star Earl Boen Lent His Voice To Some Of The Most Iconic '90s Cartoons
One of the most memorable things about the "Terminator" franchise is its many great antagonists. Perhaps no other film in the series has as many great villains as "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," though. From Robert Patrick's sinister and indestructible T-1000 to Ken Gibbell's abusive orderly, Douglas, there was no shortage of characters to root against in James Cameron's sequel.
The Last Of Us Star Gabriel Luna Describes His Character Tommy As A 'Kindred Spirit' (& With Good Reason)
Of course, part of the fun of playing the global blockbuster video game "The Last of Us" stems from how gamers can step in the shoes of the characters during their thrilling adventures to defeat zombie-like humans known as "The Infected," or at the very least, identify with others as the game's story plays out. The latter scenario in the 2013 video game is what Gabriel Luna experienced filming the role of Tommy in the TV adaptation of "The Last of Us," and as it turns out, the similarities he has with his character took the actor by pleasant surprise.
Don Cheadle Has Fond Memories Filming Ocean's Twelve Despite Fan Backlash
When we think of versatile actors, it's hard not to put Don Cheadle near the top of the list. Besides being nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 2004's "Hotel Rwanda" playing real-life hero Paul Rusesabagina, Cheadle has proved that he can melt into any character. He received two Golden Globe Awards for his role as Sammy Davis Jr. in 1998's "The Rat Pack," as well as for Marty Kaan in the comedy "House of Lies." He starred in two films that won Screen Actors Guild Awards: "Traffic" and "Crash." He's an obvious fan favorite for his role as Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he's reprised many times since taking over the role in 2010's "Iron Man 2," and he's also a two-time Grammy award winner.
Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Spider In Avatar: The Way Of Water
There was a lot riding on "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film came out 13 years prior, and the sequel had lofty expectations to live up to, not the least of which was the fact "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and "The Way of Water" had to gross $2 billion just to break even. Fortunately, the sequel seems to be on track to hit that mark and then some (via Deadline).
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Star Trek's Khan Is Returning To The Franchise In A New Story Set Before Star Trek II
Despite the sheer number of villains who have appeared throughout the many installations of the "Star Trek" franchise, there's no doubt that the greatest antagonist the series has ever seen is Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) — the malevolent superhuman who made his debut in the classic "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." After suffering defeat at the hands of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise, Khan would later return to enact his vengeance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," which would infamously lead to the death of series staple Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Austin Butler Opens Up About The Moment He Connected To Elvis Presley While Auditioning For Elvis
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll that stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Elvis' former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, hit theaters in June of 2022. The film was a box office success and earned mostly positive reviews from critics, as...
Pat Sajak Left Dazed After 'Wheel' Player Twerks On Him
He then called the player dangerous.
Even Yellowstone Franchise Cast Members Are Struggling To Keep Track Of The Dutton Family Tree
The Dutton family has gone through some expansions over the last few years. The flagship series "Yellowstone" started everything and became a ratings juggernaut for Paramount Network when it premiered in 2018. With that kind of success, it only makes sense for Paramount to try to capitalize on the format, and we now have multiple spin-offs based on the ever-dramatic Dutton household.
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Really Feeling Casey's Absence In The 2023 Premiere
Contains spoilers for Season 11, Episode 10 of "Chicago Fire" Since its premiere on NBC in 2012, "Chicago Fire" has seen numerous cast departures and new arrivals. Actor contracts expire with no interest in renewal, creative development strategies see certain players written out of the show, and many other reasons typically cause this. In the first show that helped define the ethos of the "One Chicago" franchise, Jesse Spencer's exit from the series in the fall of 2021 is arguably the biggest. As Captain Matthew Casey, Spencer imbued his role with stoicism and charisma since the very beginning of the program. The loss of his character was not expressed as final, since he did appear in the Season 10 finale, which makes it seem like Spencer is open to possible brief appearances (via NBC).
Tori Anderson Faced A Major Fear In NCIS: Hawaii's Season One Finale
Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) — or "Kacey," as fans like to call the couple — had a very rocky relationship in Season 1 of "NCIS: Hawaii." It wasn't looking good for a while, but viewers absolutely melted when the two reconciled in the season finale. In a memorable scene, Kate serenaded Lucy with the song "Make You Feel My Love" at a party. It's a moment that's already become a classic for the franchise, and an absolute fan favorite.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
Ana De Armas Teases An Action-Packed Scene With John Wick In Ballerina Spin-Off
To close out the 2010s and begin the 2020s, Ana de Armas has taken part in some high-profile Hollywood productions. She featured in the "Blade Runner" sequel from 2017, "Blade Runner 2049," took a prominent spot in the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out," and even got to play iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in 2022 via the divisive biopic "Blonde." Suffice to say, she's doing incredibly well for herself, and she's far from finished. Of the handful of upcoming projects on her plate is an entry in the rapidly expanding "John Wick" action franchise.
The Ending Of M3GAN Explained
This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN." "M3GAN," the new Blumhouse film directed by Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") from a script by Akela Cooper ("Malignant") and a story co-written by producer James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring"), is the first major horror movie to hit theaters in 2023. Already a memetic sensation based on its memorable trailer, this campy killer robot doll story basically delivers the exact sort of story that you're expecting from the premise and market. The only major surprise experienced when watching the film is realizing just how intentionally funny and in on the joke it is. This isn't a film filled with shocking twists, just an effectively executed, semi-satirical tale of technology run amuck and why you shouldn't let computers become your child's babysitters.
Magnum PI Reboot Star Jay Hernandez Pushes To Portray The Seamless Charm Of Tom Selleck's Magnum
While some fans aren't crazy about the "Magnum P.I." reboot that debuted on CBS in 2018, it has proven to be a hit with home audiences, who have embraced Jay Hernandez as a modern day Thomas Magnum (via Rotten Tomatoes). When rebooting a classic TV show, there is arguably an immense amount of pressure on those involved to somehow recreate the magic from the first run, while also providing viewers with something new for the experience.
The Last Of Us Star Gabriel Luna Details Key Tommy Moments You Don't See In The Video Game
When the long-awaited TV adaptation of the massively popular video game "The Last of Us" premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, January 15, fans will finally get to see how their favorite scenes from the smash Naughty Dog-PlayStation release unfold. Better yet for fans, since the series consists of nine episodes, game creator Neil Druckmann — who serves as co-showrunner on the series with Emmy winning producer Craig Mazin — was able to add additional material that didn't make the game's final cut.
Chicago Med Fans Are Happy For Dr. Charles' New Romance
Contains spoilers for Season 8, Episode 10 of "Chicago Med" NBC's "Chicago Med" is a show that pivots between drama and tension-filled medical interventions at breakneck speed. But the series has also become known for its romantic pairings over eight seasons, with super fans having their own favorite pairings. Season 8 gave viewers an emotion-filled return to "Chexton" as Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) reunited after a long interval apart. The power couple rekindled their heartwarming romance and eventually tied the knot in an emotional, bittersweet wedding ceremony that also marked Dr. Choi's official exit from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Chexton may be gone once again — albeit, with a happy ending this time — but there is still no shortage of romance arond the corner in the "Chicago Med" repertoire.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0