Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Pregame Report: Lance Ware Warming Up, One Big Key to Victory for the Wildcats Against No. 7 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Opportunity awaits the Kentucky Wildcats inside Coleman Coliseum. All of the talk surrounding the Wildcats' disappointing start to the season can be wiped away with a win over No. 7 Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The 12-2 Crimson Tide are exceeding expectations under Nate ...
Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas AM
Tigers look to rebound after falling to Kentucky earlier this week, hit the road to College Station.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell authored a letter to NFL fans after the terrifying Damar Hamlin incident on Monday. The NFL tweeted the lengthy letter to fans early Saturday afternoon that Goodell authored. The letter was penned in response to Hamlin’s significant and “inspiring progress” over the last few days. Roger also went over the incident Read more... The post Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Purdue Freshman Braden Smith Delivers Rebound Performance Against Ohio State: 'That's Just Who He Is'
Purdue freshman point guard Braden Smith played 38 minutes in the team's 71-69 win over Ohio State on Thursday night. After a poor performance against Rutgers, he logged 16 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Cowboys Sign CB Xavier Rhodes to Practice Squad
The Bills waived the three-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday.
