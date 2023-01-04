ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims

Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Ted Bundy’s former attorney weighs in on University of Idaho students’ brutal murders

Ted Bundy’s former defence attorney has drawn comparisons between the serial killer’s crimes and the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November. In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, John Henry Browne compared the crime scene at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, to a “de facto sorority house,” which Bundy targeted during his violent crime sprees in the 1970s.Mr Browne is not involved in any way with the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Authorities investigating the 13 November slayings have never suggested that a...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday. The post A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say appeared first on KION546.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect’s Jail Time ‘Uneventful,’ Warden Says

The warden of a Pennsylvania jail says the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students had an “uneventful” time in custody, contradicting claims made by another inmate. A report from DailyMail.com cited another detainee at the Monroe County Correctional Facility alleging that Bryan Kohberger, 28, had taunted guards and attempted to expose himself. But warden Garry Haidle told the Idaho Statesman that Kohberger’s “confinement at the Monroe County Correctional Facility was uneventful,” adding that “all normal policies and procedures have been followed” since Kohberger’s arrest last Friday. Haidle also said Kohberger was on suicide watch. Kohberger has been charged with killing Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, who were found stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13.Read it at Idaho Statesman
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

WATCH: Police Stopped Idaho Student Murder Suspect Weeks Before Arrest

Video obtained by TMZ shows a traffic stop involving the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. Bryan Kohberger was driving with his dad when they were pulled over by an Indiana State Trooper for following too closely on December 15. While Kohberger was driving a...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy