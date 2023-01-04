Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says
When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims
Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Police believe suspect in the University of Idaho murders returned to the crime scene hours later, before 911 was called, affidavit says
Police say the suspect's phone was back at the crime scene approximately four hours after it first left that location.
Bryan Kohberger Stopped Police Interview After Question About Idaho Murders
His attorney says Kohberger expects to be "exonerated" of all charges against him.
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho slayings victim says Bryan Kohberger wouldn’t look at him in court
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students who were found fatally stabbed in their beds said he wished the suspect in the slayings would have looked at him during his first court appearance. Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, said suspect Bryan Christopher...
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
Ted Bundy’s former attorney weighs in on University of Idaho students’ brutal murders
Ted Bundy’s former defence attorney has drawn comparisons between the serial killer’s crimes and the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November. In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, John Henry Browne compared the crime scene at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, to a “de facto sorority house,” which Bundy targeted during his violent crime sprees in the 1970s.Mr Browne is not involved in any way with the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Authorities investigating the 13 November slayings have never suggested that a...
What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents have called for privacy as they support their son while cooperating with law enforcement.
A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say
A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday. The post A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say appeared first on KION546.
The questions left unanswered by dramatic Idaho affidavit unsealing
The explosive document shows how painstaking work by Moscow Police and the FBI tracked down the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student.
Eerie Bryan Kohberger bodycam video emerges after murders suspect pulled over twice within minutes while leaving Idaho
NEW footage has been released by Indiana State Police of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger being pulled over during a road trip. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally...
Idaho Murders Suspect’s Jail Time ‘Uneventful,’ Warden Says
The warden of a Pennsylvania jail says the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students had an “uneventful” time in custody, contradicting claims made by another inmate. A report from DailyMail.com cited another detainee at the Monroe County Correctional Facility alleging that Bryan Kohberger, 28, had taunted guards and attempted to expose himself. But warden Garry Haidle told the Idaho Statesman that Kohberger’s “confinement at the Monroe County Correctional Facility was uneventful,” adding that “all normal policies and procedures have been followed” since Kohberger’s arrest last Friday. Haidle also said Kohberger was on suicide watch. Kohberger has been charged with killing Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, who were found stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13.Read it at Idaho Statesman
iheart.com
WATCH: Police Stopped Idaho Student Murder Suspect Weeks Before Arrest
Video obtained by TMZ shows a traffic stop involving the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. Bryan Kohberger was driving with his dad when they were pulled over by an Indiana State Trooper for following too closely on December 15. While Kohberger was driving a...
New details on the University of Idaho murders case revealed
Investigators say in court documents that Bryan Kohberger carried out the murders of four University of Idaho students in the dead of night while one of the surviving roommates was awake. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the chilling case.Jan. 6, 2023.
What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
Three days after the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, authorities have yet to release key details in the case, from whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
