Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
3 possible destinations for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman

The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension

It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor

Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
Report: Eric Hosmer finds new team after Red Sox release

Eric Hosmer reportedly has found a new home in free agency. The veteran first baseman has agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 16 and released six days later. Hosmer, 33, joined the...
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal

Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
