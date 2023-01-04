ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Woman harassed with calls and emails for months finds out culprit is mother-in-law with secret identity

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My customer keeps asking me out on dates, how do I say no without losing his business?

DEAR ABBY: I am in an awkward situation and need a diplomatic way to handle it. I own a business, and one customer is persistently asking to socialize. I always give an excuse, to no avail. He just continues to offer new dates and options. How do I get across to him that his invitations are not welcome, without jeopardizing our business relationship? — HELP NEEDED IN CALIFORNIA DEAR HELP: Tell this man you are flattered he wants to take you out, however, you have one hard-and-fast rule, and that rule is never to date a client. Period. DEAR ABBY: I dearly...
Rabih Hammoud

No One Can Give You What You Already Are

Brazil PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Marcos Paulo Prado on UnsplashonUnsplash. We think, due to our childhood trauma, that by giving, we shall receive. Most of us have needed love and validation, which were rare commodities during our childhood. The people that took care of us weren’t always healthy of mind themselves. Life’s not easy.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.
Bill Abbate

You Say You Can't?

Have you ever thought, “I can’t do that” or “That is something I could never do”? Such thoughts are common, but from where do they come?. Let’s look at some causes of what you say you can, can’t, or won’t do and a way to turn some of these around.
lovelearnings.com

Let Your Ex Go If You Want Them Back?

I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “if you love someone, let them go… if they come back to you, they’re really yours. If not, they never were.”. But is this actually good advice? Is there any actual wisdom in that saying?. Should you let...
M. Brown

I told my kids they never have to get married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now-husband and I weren’t planning on getting married to one another. We already knew we were committed to each other and that we would be together for many years to come.

