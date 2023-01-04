Read full article on original website
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
Woman harassed with calls and emails for months finds out culprit is mother-in-law with secret identity
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.
'I love you, too': My boyfriend told me he loved me on our first date, and then he took it back
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who told me he loved me on our first date. I was surprised and not entirely pleased. Not knowing how to respond, I said it back.
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
‘Below Deck’: Alissa Says Camille ‘Intimidated’ and Cursed at Her – and Fraser Didn’t Have Her Back
Alissa Humber from 'Below Deck' shared her side of the story on the conflict she had with Camille Lamb this season. She recalled that it was Lamb who intimidated her, which impacted her mental health.
I tried online dating in my small town but had to delete the apps after my nosy neighbors got too involved
Allison Nichol Longtin, a 36-year-old widow, tried online dating in her small Canadian town. But she hated when her neighbors got too involved.
Dear Abby: My customer keeps asking me out on dates, how do I say no without losing his business?
DEAR ABBY: I am in an awkward situation and need a diplomatic way to handle it. I own a business, and one customer is persistently asking to socialize. I always give an excuse, to no avail. He just continues to offer new dates and options. How do I get across to him that his invitations are not welcome, without jeopardizing our business relationship? — HELP NEEDED IN CALIFORNIA DEAR HELP: Tell this man you are flattered he wants to take you out, however, you have one hard-and-fast rule, and that rule is never to date a client. Period. DEAR ABBY: I dearly...
'My Mom Was The Love of My Life, Then One Saturday Changed Everything'
When I was 38, life for me changed in an instant.
Woman Dating Married Man Urged To Stop Comparing Herself to Ex: 'Unhealthy'
A young woman has been urged to leave her boyfriend after revealing he is still married to his ex-wife.
After Over A Decade Of Marriage, My Husband Died. Now I'm Dating For The First Time At 39.
"At first I looked for Matt in every profile — obviously he wasn’t there, but guilt and grief often were."
People Are Revealing How Money Caused Shocking Drama In Their Family, And I'm Actually Speechless
"Money has torn my in-laws apart. My husband’s grandfather and his three adult children have been at each other’s throats for nearly two decades over his money. There have been ruined dinners, physical altercations, and people not speaking for years. It’s awful."
No One Can Give You What You Already Are
Brazil PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Marcos Paulo Prado on UnsplashonUnsplash. We think, due to our childhood trauma, that by giving, we shall receive. Most of us have needed love and validation, which were rare commodities during our childhood. The people that took care of us weren’t always healthy of mind themselves. Life’s not easy.
Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious
When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.
You Say You Can't?
Have you ever thought, “I can’t do that” or “That is something I could never do”? Such thoughts are common, but from where do they come?. Let’s look at some causes of what you say you can, can’t, or won’t do and a way to turn some of these around.
lovelearnings.com
Let Your Ex Go If You Want Them Back?
I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “if you love someone, let them go… if they come back to you, they’re really yours. If not, they never were.”. But is this actually good advice? Is there any actual wisdom in that saying?. Should you let...
I told my kids they never have to get married
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now-husband and I weren’t planning on getting married to one another. We already knew we were committed to each other and that we would be together for many years to come.
