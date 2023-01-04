3 Home Design Trends We're Ready to Say Goodbye to in 2023

Giddy up people—2023 is officially here, and it’s time for a state of the union (home edition). While 2022 brought a slew of fast-fashion-like trends (see: Barbiecore , Coastal Grandmother and Whimsigothic ), we’re seeing some long-standing home looks exit the scene this year. We’re talking everything from bedding to home colors that Gen Z would officially call cheugy . So, to help break things down, we spoke to Rena Levine, textile designer and founder of Rena Levine Studio for all things trending in 2023. Below are three looks that are exiting the design scene right now (plus what to replace them with, should you so choose).

Out : Messy Beds

During lockdown, our bedrooms doubled as offices, classrooms, yoga studios—you get the picture. So, it’s only par for the course that we openly welcomed the messy bed aesthetic. You know the Pinterest post: It typically involves a half-naked influencer—legs intertwined with gauzy cotton sheets—surrounded by rumpled pillows and a copy of [insert title of the book being used as a prop here]. Yet, after three years of disheveled duvets, (which in reality, take hours to stage and shoot) designers are calling bullsh*t on the whole charade. “The era of the ‘sloppy bed’ aesthetic is over,” says Levine. “It's time to tuck your shirt and make your bed.” Meaning, now that we’ve returned to our pre-pandemic routines (and a wardrobe that actually requires a bra), the dreamy bedding look just feels…phony.

In : Stonewashed Linens

Instead, designers are swapping the look with organic, washed-linen bedding that’s paradoxically upscale and effortless. “Think: materials that have a weight to them,” explains Levine. Coverlets and quilts are everywhere right now—and unlike your grandmother’s patchwork blanket—today’s iterations feature earth-toned, flax linen materials that keep the look minimal and cozy—without being idealistic. “[This year is about investing in] a beautifully made blanket that might be more expensive, but can be passed down through generations,” Levine adds. “The concept of reviving foundational pieces that resonate in today's world is very 2023.”

Out: Cottagecore

Getty Images/Per Magnus Persson

“When it comes to interior design, cottagecore feels played out,” says Levine. “It’s like a stale take on cozy elements.” For those who don’t know, the look skyrocketed in 2020 when the pastoral-perfect aesthetic brought us everything from embroidered pillows to ceramic frogs and floral teapots. (Check out TikTok user @sorablu and Instagrammer @withy.windle to get a better idea of what this trend is all about.) Yet, while we loved how the vibe fell somewhere between Beatrix Potter and The Secret Garden , the pastel hues and eclectic knick-nacks are starting to feel tacky instead of quaint.

In: Hipstoric Home

As a compromise, go for all the antiquey-goodness, without the overtly provincial undertone. According to Pinterest predicts, “Hipstoric Homes” is the upgraded version of this trend where designers are finding new ways to combine vintage and inherited pieces with modern styles. And unlike the newstalgia[ADD LINK] trend we saw in 2021, this look remains rustic, where collectible artisan-made items and artful textiles are matched with classic architectural details (like black and white checkered floors and restored wooden details). “For example, Ian Love makes furniture out of trees that naturally decease, and everything is carved from nature… As our buildings and our environments become smarter, we aim to match it with our resources and designs,” Levine explains.

Out: All-White Interiors

Getty Images/Artjafara

“The [rattan] details and light wood floors are over,” Levine says. “There's something overtly Instagram-sterile about the ultra-modern look that took away from its original power in design, and we won't be seeing much more of it in 2023.” To that end, if there’s one white fabric that’s particularly over, it’s bouclé . “It went from a high-end textile that was used on luxury furniture and upholstery, to [being] oversaturated in the market,” adds Levine.

In: Warm Brown Accents

It should come as no surprise that the all-white everything is being replaced with yet another vintage-meets-organic theme: Dark woods and leather finishes. Take it from the latest furniture introductions—from Lulu and Georgia to Anthropologie —where you’ll notice rich, brown-hued finishes and leather upholstery instead of chunky white sofas and Scandi-wood cabinets. “Warmer woods, natural linens and colorful wools will revive the monotone vibe,” Levine predicts. “[Expect to see] recycled and upcycled materials taking the place [of breezy organic modern interiors we’ve seen until now].”

