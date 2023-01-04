ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Gets Cheap With Customers

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVjnf_0k35dXKj00 After several self-inflicted problems, as part of the package Southwest Airlines has offered to customers brutally snarled in its thousands of holiday cancellations, the compensation for affected passengers is an award of 25,000 points toward future ticket purchases. It is an insult. The award is added to refunds and other compensation for the cost incurred by people who could not travel due to the disaster.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan blamed bad weather for the problem. Experts believe the primary cause was inadequate technology and an inability to fix it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the award is worth about $300. That is not much considering the airline’s management decision ruined hundreds if not thousands of holidays. Jordan said, “I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience.” That is cold comfort for travelers.

Among the issues the Southwest board faces is whether Jordan should be fired. He should bear the brunt of anything the company does to show it should be better managed.

The 25,000 points are similar to giving a Starbucks customer $0.25 because of lousy service or a Walmart customer $1 for a broken product bought at one of its stores.

Current corporate culture lets CEOs off the hook for major mistakes while continuing to pay them millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars. Unfortunately, customers have learned to expect this. That is a shame. It makes the decision to treat customers badly much easier.
Will Southwest do anything to make sure the catastrophe never happens again? More winter storms are coming. Then there will be a summer of heavy travel and spots of bad weather again. If Southwest falls apart, based on the recent problem, Jordan likely will not face any consequences again. That is, except perhaps, another 25,000 points.

Comments / 23

Petra Guy
2d ago

My kiddo just redeemed her points for two tickets to Colorado and a ticket back to school to NOLA. We will continue to fly SW and enjoy free luggage, decent airfares, awesome staff and easy boarding. 😘

Reply(1)
9
Simplycomplicated
1d ago

My daughter is a travel agent with many clients. She has been able to get all of them reimbursed and their luggage plus travel vouchers.

Reply
6
edward visconti
2d ago

why do people fly this cattle call airline? your bags aren't free, they just add the price to the fare you pay, and can barely get you where your going....i dont understand. but knock yourself out...

Reply(6)
6
