The Iconic Guns Used by 16 Famous Detectives

Crime fiction has always proved to be a popular genre. The protagonist in the stories is either a world-weary cop or a cynical private detective (or a world-weary cop who became a cynical private detective). While there are a few women in the field, like Sara Paretsky’s no-nonsense V.I. Warshawski, the character is usually a man who likes his liquor hard and his women harder, and never goes anywhere without his gun.

To assemble a list of the iconic guns used by some of fiction’s most famous detectives, 24/7 Tempo consulted firearms sites including Glock Talk, ColtForum, and Guns.com, as well as CrimeReads and websites devoted to some of the authors listed below. The detectives on the list are both private investigators and police detectives, or in several cases, non-detectives who frequently find themselves involved in solving crimes. Some detectives here are loyal to a single firearm while others are depicted using different ones under different circumstances and in different books.

These gumshoes always solve a case no matter how difficult. Many times that means using dubious, morally questionable methods, and firing a gun.

Many of crime fiction’s most famous sleuths are associated with a particular firearm - with Colt and Smith & Wesson being particularly popular manufacturers. Philip Marlowe carries a Colt Detective .38 Special revolver in his glove compartment in Raymond Chandler’s “The Big Sleep.” Another iconic hard-boiled private investigator, Sam Spade, grabs a Colt 1911 .45 automatic off of a thug in the Dashiell Hammett novel “The Maltese Falcon.” (These are the 50 most popular guns in the world .)

Jack Harrigan, the cold-blooded hero of “Walk With the Tiger,” uses firearms such as the common Colt 1911 .45 semi-automatic and the Smith & Wesson .357 magnum. Another aficionado of Smith & Wesson is Harry Bosch, the take-no-nonsense cop (and later independent investigator) in Michael Connelly’s novels. (Both Colt and Smith & Wesson are among the world’s largest gunmakers .)

And Lucas Davenport, the “gun freak” Minnesota law enforcement officer in John Sandford’s best-selling “Prey” novels has a whole collection of firearms in addition to the Heckler & Koch P7 mentioned below, including two Colt Gold Cup .45 ACP competition pistols, a Charter Arms .38 Special, and a Browning Citori over-and-under 20 gauge shotgun.

Harry Bosch

> Gun: Smith & Wesson 5906 9mm semi-automatic pistol

> Author: Michael Connelly

> Recommended reading: The Black Echo

Elvis Cole

> Gun: Dan Wesson 8-2 .357 magnum revolver

> Author: Robert Crais

> Recommended reading: The Monkey's Raincoat

Lucas Davenport

> Gun: Heckler & Koch P7 semi-automatic pistol (and many others)

> Author: John Sandford

> Recommended reading: Rules of Prey

Cassie Dewell

> Gun: .40 Glock 27 pistol

> Author: C.J. Box

> Recommended reading: Treasure State

Marion "Doc" Ford

> Gun: .41 Colt Thunderer revolver

> Author: Randy Wayne White

> Recommended reading: Deep Blue

Bernhard "Bernie" Gunther

> Gun: Walther PPK pistol

> Author: Philip Kerr

> Recommended reading: Berlin Noir Trilogy

Mike Hammer

> Gun: Colt 1911 .45 semi-automatic pistol

> Author: Mickey Spillane

> Recommended reading: I, the Jury

Jack Harrigan

> Gun: Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver

> Author: Paul Smith

> Recommended reading: Walk with the Tiger

Travis McGee

> Gun: Škorpion .32 ACP machine pistol

> Author: John D. MacDonald

> Recommended reading: The Deep Blue Goodbye

Phillip Marlowe

> Gun: Colt Detective .38 Special revolver

> Author: Raymond Chandler

> Recommended reading: The Big Sleep

Kinsey Millhone

> Gun: Heckler & Koch P7 semi-automatic pistol

> Author: Sue Grafton

> Recommended reading: G Is for Gumshoe

Joe Pickett

> Gun: M14 carbine

> Author: C.J. Box

> Recommended reading: Off the Grid

Sam Spade

> Gun: Colt 1911 .45 semi-automatic pistol

> Author: Dashiell Hammett

> Recommended reading: The Maltese Falcon

Spenser

> Gun: Colt .32 Pocket Model semi-automatic pistol

> Author: Robert B. Parker

> Recommended reading: Looking for Rachel Wallace

Bob Lee Swagger

> Gun: Cheyenne Tactical M200 Intervention rifle

> Author: Stephen Hunter

> Recommended reading: Black Light

V.I. Warshawski

> Gun: Smith & Wesson .38 revolver

> Author: Sara Paretsky

> Recommended reading: Hard Time

