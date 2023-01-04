LANE ONE: The top stories in 2023 II: Will Salt Lake City get 2030? Which sports for LA28? And then there is Russia …

Read full article on original website
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
NBC Miami
Road to Paris 2024: History of Women in the Summer Olympics
“Games Wide Open” is a slogan that isn’t playing around. In fact, it’s making history. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will make history as having full gender equality for the first time ever. In 2024, there will be 5,250 women competing in the Games, out of 10,500...
Another 2030 Winter Games contender? What’s known about the surprise ‘European super bid’
A new 2030 Winter Games ‘European super bid’ may be coming from France, Switzerland and Italy. Salt Lake City, Sapporo and Vancouver are already in the running, but the IOC’s postponing a pick could mean more competition.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Eitberger, Latvia win luge golds; US gets silver in doubles
SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women’s luge World Cup race Saturday, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men’s and women’s doubles races. Eitberger got her second win of the season, in 1 minute, 22.999 seconds, about a hundredth of a second better than Latvia’s Elina Ieva Vitola (1:23.093). Germany’s Julia Taubitz was third in 1:23.143 and kept her lead in the World Cup season standings. Ashley Farquharson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th. Summer Britcher tied for 12th, Brittney Arndt was 14th and Emily Sweeney — fourth after the first heat — had trouble in the second run and finished 17th. USA Luge got its fifth World Cup luge medal of the season later Saturday, with the women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby winning silver.
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Ukraine's president is praising the United States for including tank-killing vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid.
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
Russia continues bombing Ukraine despite Putin’s Christmas ‘ceasefire’
Ukranian worshippers celebrated Orthodox Christmas underground Saturday as Russian missiles continued to pound the eastern part of the country, despite a supposed Christmastime ceasefire called by Vladamir Putin. The 36-hour truce declared by Putin was supposed to begin at midday Moscow time on Friday — the Orthodox Christmas Eve — and was due to remain in effect until midnight Saturday. But bombings reportedly continued throughout Ukrainian celebrations, killing at least three and injuring 14, the Kyiv independent reported. The Ukraine Ministry of Defense said the dead included a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman in the city of Bakhmut,...
Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. The temptation for one last huge payday, to be a trailblazer in a nation looking to boost its standing in the sport, or just to try something different often can be too big to resist. Not every player bows out right at the top like Zinedine Zidane — even if the France great was sent off in the last game of his career, the World Cup final of 2006.
BBC
No drug 'cover-up' in Kenyan athletics - Lord Coe
There is "no suggestion" that there has been any state-sponsored drug cheating in Kenyan athletics despite a series of high-profile doping scandals, says World Athletics president Lord Coe. Kenya avoided joining Russia in being banned from international competition in November after other nations voiced their concern to the sport's global...
