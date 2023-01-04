ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

LANE ONE: The top stories in 2023 II: Will Salt Lake City get 2030? Which sports for LA28? And then there is Russia …

By Rich Perelman
thesportsexaminer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Road to Paris 2024: History of Women in the Summer Olympics

“Games Wide Open” is a slogan that isn’t playing around. In fact, it’s making history. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will make history as having full gender equality for the first time ever. In 2024, there will be 5,250 women competing in the Games, out of 10,500...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
The Associated Press

Eitberger, Latvia win luge golds; US gets silver in doubles

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women’s luge World Cup race Saturday, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men’s and women’s doubles races. Eitberger got her second win of the season, in 1 minute, 22.999 seconds, about a hundredth of a second better than Latvia’s Elina Ieva Vitola (1:23.093). Germany’s Julia Taubitz was third in 1:23.143 and kept her lead in the World Cup season standings. Ashley Farquharson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th. Summer Britcher tied for 12th, Brittney Arndt was 14th and Emily Sweeney — fourth after the first heat — had trouble in the second run and finished 17th. USA Luge got its fifth World Cup luge medal of the season later Saturday, with the women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby winning silver.
HackerNoon

Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
New York Post

Russia continues bombing Ukraine despite Putin’s Christmas ‘ceasefire’

Ukranian worshippers celebrated Orthodox Christmas underground Saturday as Russian missiles continued to pound the eastern part of the country, despite a supposed Christmastime ceasefire called by Vladamir Putin. The 36-hour truce declared by Putin was supposed to begin at midday Moscow time on Friday — the Orthodox Christmas Eve — and was due to remain in effect until midnight Saturday. But bombings reportedly continued throughout Ukrainian celebrations, killing at least three and injuring 14, the Kyiv independent reported. The Ukraine Ministry of Defense said the dead included a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman in the city of Bakhmut,...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. The temptation for one last huge payday, to be a trailblazer in a nation looking to boost its standing in the sport, or just to try something different often can be too big to resist. Not every player bows out right at the top like Zinedine Zidane — even if the France great was sent off in the last game of his career, the World Cup final of 2006.
BBC

No drug 'cover-up' in Kenyan athletics - Lord Coe

There is "no suggestion" that there has been any state-sponsored drug cheating in Kenyan athletics despite a series of high-profile doping scandals, says World Athletics president Lord Coe. Kenya avoided joining Russia in being banned from international competition in November after other nations voiced their concern to the sport's global...

Comments / 0

Community Policy