Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are the biggest favorites in Week 18 against the Cardinals at home. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns. The 49ers have won nine straight games since their 3-4 start, putting them in position to steal the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles trip up in Week 18 versus the Giants. Brock Purdy has a surprising 5-0 record, while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt with strength in his completion rate (67.4).
Patriots-Bills Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
Buffalo is a 6.5-point home favorite vs. a New England squad that must win to make the playoffs. Josh Allen and the Bills will return to action for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last Monday’s game against Cincinnati.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Likely to Miss Start of 2023 NFL Season
The 25-year-old underwent ACL surgery this week, which he tweeted was ‘successful.’. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery this week, and while it “went well,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team might not have the quarterback at the start of next season. The tentative timeline comes after...
NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Predicting whether Aaron Rodgers will lead Green Bay to the playoffs, Trevor Lawrence will lead Jacksonville to the AFC South crown and more. Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday.
Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him
Washington will wrap up its regular season with a home game against the Cowboys, having already been eliminated from the postseason race. View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills
The quarterback said Cincinnati is “100%” behind whatever Buffalo decides is best. The NFL hasn’t announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The game was...
Bills’ Sean McDermott, Josh Allen Describe Emotional Week
Buffalo’s head coach and quarterback publicly discussed their feelings about the terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the first time. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin remains as the team’s “No. 1 concern” on Thursday. It was the first time McDermott...
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding. The NFL’s Thursday announcement regarding AFC playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bills-Bengals game has apparently drawn the ire of Joe Mixon, who shared his thoughts on the news on social media.
NFL Playoff Implications of Bills-Bengals Cancellation
The two AFC teams already had clinched playoff berths, but their seedings have not been secured yet. After the decision to cancel the Bills–Bengals game that was suspended Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, NFL owners voted to pass a resolution for the upcoming AFC playoffs involving the impacted clubs.
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting...
Bengals’ Higgins says ‘I’m in a good place right now’
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he’s “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin’s mother about his improvement on Thursday. Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest...
Cameron Jordan: ’No Amount of Money’ Would Draw Him to Browns
The seven-time Pro Bowler didn't mince words about the Forest City. View the original article to see embedded media. To borrow from Major League: cross Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan off the Browns' future target list, then. With New Orleans limping to the finish line of a disappointing season, Jordan...
Damar Hamlin in Call to Bills Teammates: ‘Love You Boys’
The 24-year-old had a chance to speak to his team for the first time since his horrific medical emergency earlier this week. Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, allowing him to begin talking to people on his own for the first time since he suffered a terrifying medical emergency during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. That included his teammates in Buffalo, whom he FaceTimed on Friday morning, the team confirmed.
Josh Allen Defends Tee Higgins After Collision With Damar Hamlin
Higgins was the ball carrier on the play when Hamlin made the tackle and subsequently collapsed. View the original article to see embedded media. Thursday brought about good news on the Damar Hamlin recovery front, with the Bills tweeting that Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” since his scary on-field collapse during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen each addressed the media on Thursday, detailing the emotional and mental challenges the team and community have face in the wake of Monday’s harrowing events.
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
