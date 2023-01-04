ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Bridge: An Image that represents New York Internationally

If you want to understand a country, you often need to turn yourself to art. Music and films will tell you a lot about what is going on inside its frontiers and how people live, while paintings and photographs will offer you a view of how people see themselves inside the country, as well as how they are being seen by foreigners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly

Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Sweet Catch brings Carolina cuisine to Brooklyn

NEW YORK - At "Sweet Catch", you can grab a meal and a history lesson at the same time. The new restaurant on Nostrand Avenue is being described as a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Sweet Catch Owner Ka-wana Jefferson says people keep stopping in to check it out and...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Is snow in New York City’s forecast this weekend? Meteorologist details slim chance.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mild temperatures that have dominated the early stages of the new year will begin to give way to colder conditions heading into this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Staten Island expects temperatures on the borough to hover in the low 40s Sunday morning before falling below freezing to 32 degrees at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

