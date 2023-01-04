The 24-year-old had a chance to speak to his team for the first time since his horrific medical emergency earlier this week. Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, allowing him to begin talking to people on his own for the first time since he suffered a terrifying medical emergency during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. That included his teammates in Buffalo, whom he FaceTimed on Friday morning, the team confirmed.

