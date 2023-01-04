ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, charged with arson in Lower Valley apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., El Paso Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina St. in El Paso’s Lower Valley. The El Paso Fire Department contained the fire to the 2nd floor and prevented it from extending to the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

22-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Central El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso police, a rollover crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Montana Joe Stevens Wednesday, Jan. 4. At approximately, 5:32 pm., a 46-year-old man who has been identified to be Luis Pedro Garcia was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan with Montana as a passenger on Auora Avenue. The vehicle was approaching […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in central El Paso Wednesday evening, according to fire dispatch. One of the vehicles may have rolled over. According to preliminary reports, the injuries appear to be life-threatening. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of stealing Jeep

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, officers were patrolling the area near Sacred Heart Church when they spotted a Jeep going the wrong way. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran in the driver’s seat and 22-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
CANUTILLO, TX

