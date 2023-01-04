Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Alcohol and speed factors in deadly rollover crash along Alabama Street in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Speed and alcohol were factors in a deadly rollover crash from Wednesday. Montana Joe Stevens, 22, was identified as the passenger who died. The crash at the intersection of Alabama Street and Aurora Avenue happened around 5:30 p.m. Luis Pedro Garcia, 46, was the...
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
Man arrested, charged with arson in Lower Valley apartment fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., El Paso Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina St. in El Paso’s Lower Valley. The El Paso Fire Department contained the fire to the 2nd floor and prevented it from extending to the […]
22-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Central El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso police, a rollover crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Montana Joe Stevens Wednesday, Jan. 4. At approximately, 5:32 pm., a 46-year-old man who has been identified to be Luis Pedro Garcia was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan with Montana as a passenger on Auora Avenue. The vehicle was approaching […]
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police investigating shooting that left man injured on Lees Drive
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a shooting in Las Cruces Friday. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Lees Drive around 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. There are no updates on the man’s condition,...
KVIA
One person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in central El Paso Wednesday evening, according to fire dispatch. One of the vehicles may have rolled over. According to preliminary reports, the injuries appear to be life-threatening. This is a developing news story....
KFOX 14
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
KFOX 14
El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
KFOX 14
Man suffers severe injuries after getting attacked by multiple dogs in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with severe injuries from a dog attack in central El Paso Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The attack involving multiple dogs took place at the 2400 block of E Wyoming,...
2 people fell from border wall, taken to the hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
2 people hospitalized following crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace Wednesday night, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The two-vehicle crash was first reported at 9:44 p.m. on Northwestern Drive and Northern Pass Drive, according to El Paso Police Dispatch.
KFOX 14
1 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash along Joe Battle South
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso early Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers with the El Paso Fire Department. All lanes were closed to traffic after the crash, which happened on Joe Battle South and Gateway...
KFOX 14
El Paso police arrest, identify man accused of pointing gun at migrants on New Year's Eve
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police arrested a 27-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at migrants on New Year's Eve. Steven Mathew Driscoll was booked into the El Paso County Jail Wednesday night and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and or detention in a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct.
El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
KFOX 14
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants near Greyhound bus station on New Year's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at migrants near Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio on New Year's Eve and in downtown El Paso on New Year's Day. Officers arrested 27-year-old Steven Matthew Driscoll. The arrest comes after police received...
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of stealing Jeep
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, officers were patrolling the area near Sacred Heart Church when they spotted a Jeep going the wrong way. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran in the driver’s seat and 22-year-old […]
KVIA
El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton
EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
KFOX 14
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
