Jan. 7—BUTTE — Butte's Hudson Luedtke scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday, helping the Bulldogs rally past Glacier 60-55 in boys basketball. Noah Dowler scored 13 points and Adam Nikunen added 11 for Glacier. Nikunen hit three 3-pointers in the third period as the Wolfpack (3-2 overall, 0-1 in league games) surged into a 42-37 lead.

BUTTE, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO