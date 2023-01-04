Read full article on original website
Glacier boys fall to Luedtke-led Bulldogs
Jan. 7—BUTTE — Butte's Hudson Luedtke scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday, helping the Bulldogs rally past Glacier 60-55 in boys basketball. Noah Dowler scored 13 points and Adam Nikunen added 11 for Glacier. Nikunen hit three 3-pointers in the third period as the Wolfpack (3-2 overall, 0-1 in league games) surged into a 42-37 lead.
Schweikert, C-Falls take down Loggers
Jan. 6—LIBBY — Cody Schweikert led four Columbia Falls players in double figures with 15 points, and the Wildcats cruised on Libby 77-46 in Northwest A boys basketball action Thursday. Jace Hill added 14 points and Hunter Goodman added 12 for Columbia Falls, while Alihn Anderson hit three...
Kalispell ag teacher receives national FFA honor
Jan. 6—Kalispell FFA adviser and agricultural education teacher Justin Heupel received the National FFA Organization's highest degree for his exceptional service to agricultural education and FFA on a national level. He was the only Montana teacher among 51 recipients nationwide to receive the 2022 Honorary American FFA Degree. The...
