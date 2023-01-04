Columbus, Ga (WRBL) — The final moments of 2022 were stressful but exciting for Georgia Bulldogs fans. In the final seconds of the Peach Bowl the Ohio State Buckeyes missed a potential game-winning field goal. This meant the Dawgs are going back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Columbus native Dale Williams Jr. and thousands of UGA fans said it was an unbelievable experience to see their Dawgs win like that.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO