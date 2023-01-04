ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

A Montana Son

Wallace McRae is a rancher from the country between Colstrip and the Northern Cheyenne reservation, around Rosebud Creek. Born in 1936, “Wally” worked the family ranch growing up, earned a degree in Zoology at the Montana State College, and then completed officer training in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he met and married his sweetheart, Ruth. They later purchased the Rocker Six Cattle Company, also along Rosebud Creek. At nearly 87 years old, Wally remains a force.
COLSTRIP, MT
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
Daily Montanan

The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die

For the first time in the state’s history, there’s a supermajority in the Legislature. The Republicans made an encore performance of the 2020 election and didn’t just stop at capturing all the top slots in the state, but two years later snuffed out most of the opposition Democrats in the Legislature, paving the way to […] The post The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

Allen Shoup leaves long shadow across Washington wine industry

The late Allen Shoup, a man of élan and prescience worthy of an autobiography, was too modest for that. While mine is a life with few regrets, his passing on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 79 meant I missed the opportunity to help share his remarkable story in long form with many chapters. I wanted it to be a book about him in his words. I couldn’t believe one hadn’t been written.
WASHINGTON STATE
mooseradio.com

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
CARDWELL, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages

Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
MONTANA STATE
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
Yahoo Sports

Montana democrats announce their priorities for the 2023 legislative session

Jan. 6—Montana Senate and House Democrats say they are focusing on lowering the cost of living and child care, providing property tax relief, addressing mental health and more in the 2023 legislative session, which began Monday. Party leaders presented their caucus' policy priorities in a Jan. 2 press conference...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MONTANA STATE
idahoednews.org

What’s with the Mountain States Policy Center? Part One

The Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC) recently burst upon the political scene in Idaho with 10 policy recommendations for the legislatures of Idaho, Washington, Montana, Wyoming. The policies include spending public money for private schooling, lowering income tax rates and rejecting additional federal Medicaid funding. A legislator friend recently asked me about MSPC, telling me, “I’m thinking they are almost like the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), but hoping not.” That description is close to the mark.
IDAHO STATE

