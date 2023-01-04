Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Schweikert, C-Falls take down Loggers
Jan. 6—LIBBY — Cody Schweikert led four Columbia Falls players in double figures with 15 points, and the Wildcats cruised on Libby 77-46 in Northwest A boys basketball action Thursday. Jace Hill added 14 points and Hunter Goodman added 12 for Columbia Falls, while Alihn Anderson hit three...
406mtsports.com
Skill vs. strength, No. 3 vs. No 2, mutual respect: Missoula Hellgate boys basketball dismantles Helena Capital
MISSOULA – Hellgate High School and Helena Capital are polar opposites on the basketball court, but each blueprint works. The Knights consist of skilled basketball players. They don’t have the most size or even the most athletic players, but they beat you because of their crisp defensive execution and balanced teamwork on offense.
Flathead Beacon
The Wrestling School
At Flathead High School, there’s a unique aura that surrounds athletics — traditional sports like football and basketball, although popular, don’t hold the same grip as they do at most schools. Instead, Jeff Thompson, a 10-time state champion coach, and his wrestling program take the cake. With...
How to Cure Cabin Fever in Montana? With Barstool Ski Races
If you have lived in Montana for any length of time during the winter, chances are you have experienced "cabin fever." You know, the feeling you get when you have been stuck indoors for far too long? Just like the feeling you had during much of the pandemic. "Cabin Fever"...
Ars Technica
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana
Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Yahoo Sports
Kalispell ag teacher receives national FFA honor
Jan. 6—Kalispell FFA adviser and agricultural education teacher Justin Heupel received the National FFA Organization's highest degree for his exceptional service to agricultural education and FFA on a national level. He was the only Montana teacher among 51 recipients nationwide to receive the 2022 Honorary American FFA Degree. The...
bozone.com
Hot Springs features genre-bending poolside shows twice weekly
Regular live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2022. On January 5th, Taylor Burlage performs. Frontman of...
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Stolen vehicle leads to pursuit in Flathead County
Two people are in Flathead County jail following a pursuit with law enforcement after they were suspected of stealing a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport Thursday night.
montanarightnow.com
Two arrested following pursuit in Flathead County Thursday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - A pursuit of a stolen truck in Flathead County led to the arrest of two people Thursday night. Around 11:00 pm, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen in Kalispell. The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle,...
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
Restoration of downtown Missoula building to reveal historic 1930s design
The Hammond-Arcade Building in downtown Missoula remains a one-story building constructed in the Art Deco style in 1934.
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
Bigfork man found dead following fire
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check in the Ferndale area on Dec. 28, 2022.
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Woman Floods Store Bathroom, Gets Caught With Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a store located in the 230 block of Blaine Street. The 911 caller wished to report that there were two females that were trespassing on store property and refusing to leave.
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump
A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
Investigation into shooting at Kalispell gas station continues
The Kalispell Police Department reports the motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation.
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
