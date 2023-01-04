ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Yahoo Sports

Schweikert, C-Falls take down Loggers

Jan. 6—LIBBY — Cody Schweikert led four Columbia Falls players in double figures with 15 points, and the Wildcats cruised on Libby 77-46 in Northwest A boys basketball action Thursday. Jace Hill added 14 points and Hunter Goodman added 12 for Columbia Falls, while Alihn Anderson hit three...
LIBBY, MT
406mtsports.com

Skill vs. strength, No. 3 vs. No 2, mutual respect: Missoula Hellgate boys basketball dismantles Helena Capital

MISSOULA – Hellgate High School and Helena Capital are polar opposites on the basketball court, but each blueprint works. The Knights consist of skilled basketball players. They don’t have the most size or even the most athletic players, but they beat you because of their crisp defensive execution and balanced teamwork on offense.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Wrestling School

At Flathead High School, there’s a unique aura that surrounds athletics — traditional sports like football and basketball, although popular, don’t hold the same grip as they do at most schools. Instead, Jeff Thompson, a 10-time state champion coach, and his wrestling program take the cake. With...
KALISPELL, MT
Ars Technica

How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana

Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
MISSOULA, MT
Yahoo Sports

Kalispell ag teacher receives national FFA honor

Jan. 6—Kalispell FFA adviser and agricultural education teacher Justin Heupel received the National FFA Organization's highest degree for his exceptional service to agricultural education and FFA on a national level. He was the only Montana teacher among 51 recipients nationwide to receive the 2022 Honorary American FFA Degree. The...
KALISPELL, MT
bozone.com

Hot Springs features genre-bending poolside shows twice weekly

Regular live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2022. On January 5th, Taylor Burlage performs. Frontman of...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two arrested following pursuit in Flathead County Thursday night

KALISPELL, Mont. - A pursuit of a stolen truck in Flathead County led to the arrest of two people Thursday night. Around 11:00 pm, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen in Kalispell. The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump

A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
KALISPELL, MT
The Center Square

Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes

(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
MONTANA STATE

