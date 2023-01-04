Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to withdraw from Public Law 280, a nearly 60-year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction on the Flathead Reservation. The county has objected to funding law enforcement without more support from the state, which it said is Montana’s obligation under Public Law 280. Lake County said rising […] The post Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
Yahoo Sports
Kalispell ag teacher receives national FFA honor
Jan. 6—Kalispell FFA adviser and agricultural education teacher Justin Heupel received the National FFA Organization's highest degree for his exceptional service to agricultural education and FFA on a national level. He was the only Montana teacher among 51 recipients nationwide to receive the 2022 Honorary American FFA Degree. The...
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
Fairfield Sun Times
Heart Butte man admits strangling woman on Blackfeet Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Heart Butte man accused strangling a woman in the Browning area on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation admitted to charges today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Brandon Thomas Weatherwax, 31, pleaded guilty to strangulation. Weatherwax faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine...
Stolen vehicle leads to pursuit in Flathead County
Two people are in Flathead County jail following a pursuit with law enforcement after they were suspected of stealing a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport Thursday night.
montanarightnow.com
Bigfork man found dead following house fire
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. FERNDALE, Mont. - On December 28, 2022, at about 1 pm, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Ferndale area. Responding deputies investigated and determined the homeowner was deceased and that there had been a fire in the home. Lake County Detectives and Deputy Coroners were called to investigate and determined that the fire was contained to one room of the home where the decedent was located. The deceased was identified as 71-year-old, John P. Stokes, of Bigfork. Preliminary investigation identified the fire and death occurred sometime in the morning hours of December 13. Consultation with the State Fire Marshall and State Medical Examiner indicates the fire was accidental in nature and caused the death of Stokes. The matter is still under investigation, and this is the only information being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Stokes.
Flathead Beacon
New Year, New Singletrack
The last year saw an expansion of user paths across the Flathead Valley, from the opening of the Parkline Trail through downtown Kalispell to the addition of new single track in the surrounding hills. 2023 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for trail expansion as groups around the valley plan to break ground once the snow melts.
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump
A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
Flathead Beacon
The Wrestling School
At Flathead High School, there’s a unique aura that surrounds athletics — traditional sports like football and basketball, although popular, don’t hold the same grip as they do at most schools. Instead, Jeff Thompson, a 10-time state champion coach, and his wrestling program take the cake. With...
Yahoo Sports
Schweikert, C-Falls take down Loggers
Jan. 6—LIBBY — Cody Schweikert led four Columbia Falls players in double figures with 15 points, and the Wildcats cruised on Libby 77-46 in Northwest A boys basketball action Thursday. Jace Hill added 14 points and Hunter Goodman added 12 for Columbia Falls, while Alihn Anderson hit three...
