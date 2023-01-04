ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

406mtsports.com

Skill vs. strength, No. 3 vs. No 2, mutual respect: Missoula Hellgate boys basketball dismantles Helena Capital

MISSOULA – Hellgate High School and Helena Capital are polar opposites on the basketball court, but each blueprint works. The Knights consist of skilled basketball players. They don’t have the most size or even the most athletic players, but they beat you because of their crisp defensive execution and balanced teamwork on offense.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Wrestling School

At Flathead High School, there’s a unique aura that surrounds athletics — traditional sports like football and basketball, although popular, don’t hold the same grip as they do at most schools. Instead, Jeff Thompson, a 10-time state champion coach, and his wrestling program take the cake. With...
KALISPELL, MT
Yahoo Sports

Schweikert, C-Falls take down Loggers

Jan. 6—LIBBY — Cody Schweikert led four Columbia Falls players in double figures with 15 points, and the Wildcats cruised on Libby 77-46 in Northwest A boys basketball action Thursday. Jace Hill added 14 points and Hunter Goodman added 12 for Columbia Falls, while Alihn Anderson hit three...
LIBBY, MT
Yahoo Sports

Glacier boys fall to Luedtke-led Bulldogs

Jan. 7—BUTTE — Butte's Hudson Luedtke scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday, helping the Bulldogs rally past Glacier 60-55 in boys basketball. Noah Dowler scored 13 points and Adam Nikunen added 11 for Glacier. Nikunen hit three 3-pointers in the third period as the Wolfpack (3-2 overall, 0-1 in league games) surged into a 42-37 lead.
BUTTE, MT
Ars Technica

How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana

Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

UM Western rallies around former basketball star in need

DILLON, Mont. -- Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. That's the sentiment shared by the good folks at the University of Montana Western. So, when news broke that former basketball star Paige Paffhausen (nee Holmes) was in dire need of surgeries following complications from childbirth, her alma mater jumped to action.
DILLON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two arrested following pursuit in Flathead County Thursday night

KALISPELL, Mont. - A pursuit of a stolen truck in Flathead County led to the arrest of two people Thursday night. Around 11:00 pm, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen in Kalispell. The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
Yahoo Sports

Kalispell ag teacher receives national FFA honor

Jan. 6—Kalispell FFA adviser and agricultural education teacher Justin Heupel received the National FFA Organization's highest degree for his exceptional service to agricultural education and FFA on a national level. He was the only Montana teacher among 51 recipients nationwide to receive the 2022 Honorary American FFA Degree. The...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023

The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula police investigating theft

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT

