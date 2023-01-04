Read full article on original website
Skill vs. strength, No. 3 vs. No 2, mutual respect: Missoula Hellgate boys basketball dismantles Helena Capital
MISSOULA – Hellgate High School and Helena Capital are polar opposites on the basketball court, but each blueprint works. The Knights consist of skilled basketball players. They don’t have the most size or even the most athletic players, but they beat you because of their crisp defensive execution and balanced teamwork on offense.
Alex Covill's near triple-double leads Missoula Hellgate past previous unbeaten Capital
HELENA — One player doesn't always make a difference, but when that player is Missoula Hellgate's Alex Covill, the difference tends to be pretty big. And not just because she's 6-foot-6. The Washington State commit has elite size, yes. However, her domination of the Helena Capital Bruins was about...
How to Cure Cabin Fever in Montana? With Barstool Ski Races
If you have lived in Montana for any length of time during the winter, chances are you have experienced "cabin fever." You know, the feeling you get when you have been stuck indoors for far too long? Just like the feeling you had during much of the pandemic. "Cabin Fever"...
The Wrestling School
At Flathead High School, there’s a unique aura that surrounds athletics — traditional sports like football and basketball, although popular, don’t hold the same grip as they do at most schools. Instead, Jeff Thompson, a 10-time state champion coach, and his wrestling program take the cake. With...
Schweikert, C-Falls take down Loggers
Jan. 6—LIBBY — Cody Schweikert led four Columbia Falls players in double figures with 15 points, and the Wildcats cruised on Libby 77-46 in Northwest A boys basketball action Thursday. Jace Hill added 14 points and Hunter Goodman added 12 for Columbia Falls, while Alihn Anderson hit three...
Glacier boys fall to Luedtke-led Bulldogs
Jan. 7—BUTTE — Butte's Hudson Luedtke scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday, helping the Bulldogs rally past Glacier 60-55 in boys basketball. Noah Dowler scored 13 points and Adam Nikunen added 11 for Glacier. Nikunen hit three 3-pointers in the third period as the Wolfpack (3-2 overall, 0-1 in league games) surged into a 42-37 lead.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana
Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
UM Western rallies around former basketball star in need
DILLON, Mont. -- Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. That's the sentiment shared by the good folks at the University of Montana Western. So, when news broke that former basketball star Paige Paffhausen (nee Holmes) was in dire need of surgeries following complications from childbirth, her alma mater jumped to action.
Stolen vehicle leads to pursuit in Flathead County
Two people are in Flathead County jail following a pursuit with law enforcement after they were suspected of stealing a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport Thursday night.
Reviews of This Charming Whitefish Hotel are Raving: Best in Montana?
When you search for strictly 5 star reviews of Montana hotels, you don't get many perfect scores and the list doesn't include all the well known resorts. In fact, the smaller and lesser known establishments get the best reviews...and you can tell that they're genuine. A little place called The...
Two arrested following pursuit in Flathead County Thursday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - A pursuit of a stolen truck in Flathead County led to the arrest of two people Thursday night. Around 11:00 pm, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen in Kalispell. The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle,...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
Kalispell ag teacher receives national FFA honor
Jan. 6—Kalispell FFA adviser and agricultural education teacher Justin Heupel received the National FFA Organization's highest degree for his exceptional service to agricultural education and FFA on a national level. He was the only Montana teacher among 51 recipients nationwide to receive the 2022 Honorary American FFA Degree. The...
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023
The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
Whitefish firefighters called to garage fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Fire Department responded to a fire in a garage Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters say the flames were confined to the garage, and they report no injuries.
Missoula police investigating theft
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
