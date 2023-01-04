Watch: Cam Heyward run stuff gives the Steelers the ball back for game-winning drive

QB Kenny Pickett has been a hot topic in the NFL. Now, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has joined in with his take on the Steelers rookie. "I see football intelligence. I see someone who processes quickly. He certainly has it," Payton told Colin Cowherd on "The Herd." "You can watch a quarter of a game and can tell what his teammates think."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO