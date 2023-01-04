Read full article on original website
Related
hot96.com
Several Departments Called For Large Foundry Fire
The Waupaca Foundry in Tell City caught fire Wednesday evening. Five fire departments were called to help take down the large blaze. Officials say it started in the melt center, but are still investigating the cause. The incident happened during shift change. All 400 employees were accounted for with no...
hot96.com
Man Receives Two Year Prison Sentence For Killing Man On Bicycle
Bradley Beadles was found guilty of causing a fatal bicycle crash in Gibson County and sentenced to prison on Thursday. Last April, Beadles was driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and opiates when he struck Tom Robb on his bicycle. The incident happened at the intersection of Water and...
hot96.com
Sheriff Appoints Chief Deputy
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson has appointed Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second in command. He was sworn in as a deputy in 1999 and has spent most of his career in the Operations Division. He has worked in patrol as a field training deputy, and as...
hot96.com
Traffic Stop Lands Henderson Man In Jail
Officers with the Henderson Police Department made a traffic stop on Hallway Drive Tuesday night. 36 year old Jeffrey Walker did not have proper lights on his bicycle. Police discovered that Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest. During a search, a crystal like substance consistent with...
hot96.com
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
hot96.com
Wanted Evansville Man Found Hiding Under House
Police attempted to pull over 32 year old Matthew Greer on North Fulton Avenue Thursday afternoon. Greer, wanted on several warrants, refused to stop and quickly took off and turned east on Diamond Avenue. Instead of chasing him, officers went to his address. Everyone was called out of the house.
Comments / 0