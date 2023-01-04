ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

String of Indianapolis police chases raise questions about safety

String of Indianapolis police chases raise questions …. String of IMPD chases raise questions about safety. Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state …. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30i% increase in starting pay for state troopers. Rep. Banks ‘optimistic’ about McCarthy’s momentum. Rep. Jim Banks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
World's largest ball of paint

A massive ball of paint has been called the coolest offbeat attraction in Indiana. A massive ball of paint has been called the coolest offbeat attraction in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state …. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30i% increase in starting pay for state troopers.
INDIANA STATE
Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday

The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tracking wintry mix this weekend

Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy RV Expo is back at the State Fairgrounds

Indianapolis, IN – Happening this weekend, the Indy RV Expo returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Starting tomorrow, you’ll find more than 300 brand new R-V’s ready for purchase! Owner of Mount Comfort R-V in Greenfield joins the show with more on what you can expect this coming week! You can find more details on the expo at indyrvexpo.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
All-inclusive baseball field in the works

A baseball facility in Westfield is launching an effort to make the game more accessible for everyone. A baseball facility in Westfield is launching an effort to make the game more accessible for everyone. Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state …. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30i% increase...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apts.

Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. READ MORE: https://bityl.co/GVPQ. 6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apts. Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. READ MORE: https://bityl.co/GVPQ. IMPD:...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon

Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day. Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon. Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 6, 2023

Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Zionsville finishes off Brebeuf in style as Nick Richart, in transition, finishes with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Where is Sherman? ISI Elite Training

Switch things up for better results, and push through a high intensity workout! Sherman visited a new elite fitness studio in Noblesville. For more information, click here.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
So long sunshine and the unseasonably mild air; Wednesday was a big day for our planet

New clouds and colder temperatures were returning late Wednesday and we will be cold enough for a little snow to fall. So long sunshine, late day clouds are returning after spending time in what is called the storms “dry slot”. The region where jet stream winds blow strong and where air sinks, creating brighter skies overhead. As the storm departs, new clouds & colder air arrives. Temperatures have been steadily dropping off late day falling into the 30s just after sunset in Indianapolis. Area-wide temps fall to near freezing with a wind-chill into the middle 20s by sunrise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

