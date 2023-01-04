New clouds and colder temperatures were returning late Wednesday and we will be cold enough for a little snow to fall. So long sunshine, late day clouds are returning after spending time in what is called the storms “dry slot”. The region where jet stream winds blow strong and where air sinks, creating brighter skies overhead. As the storm departs, new clouds & colder air arrives. Temperatures have been steadily dropping off late day falling into the 30s just after sunset in Indianapolis. Area-wide temps fall to near freezing with a wind-chill into the middle 20s by sunrise.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO