Three days into an investigation, an update on the Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It is now the third day into the investigation of the Garvin Street warehouse fire. Officials say so far, Evansville firefighters who were first to arrive to the Saturday warehouse fire have been interviewed and they shared where they went first and what they saw. Officials hope this information will help […]
Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro fire crews were called to a fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican restaurant on Thursday morning. This happened just after 9 a.m. We are told the fire started in the kitchen area as staff members were getting ready to open for the day. Authorities say...
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
EPD arrest man for multiple gym thefts
The Evansville Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect connected to recent gym facility thefts.
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue. According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry...
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
EPD: Friday night search warrant linked to Tekoppel chase
There is a heavy police presence on Evansville's west side on Friday night.
EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
Emergency Crews Battling Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire...
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
Highway 41 back open in Henderson after crash
Drivers traveling on Highway 41 in Henderson may have seen delays Friday morning due to a crash. The Henderson Police Department said around 9:15 a.m. that officers were cleaning up after a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. According to HPD, the two-vehicle crash resulted in...
EWSU announce two closures for water main installations
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced two closures, both taking place on January 9.
Water main line work to close Lincoln Ave. and Mesker Park Drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This coming Monday, drivers should expect a few road closures due to a new water main line. Officials say the closure will last about 60 days. Northbound lane of Mesker Park Drive between Bement and Wimberg Avenues. The zoo is located in that area, so drivers...
2 people arrested after fentanyl trafficking investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5. OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with: […]
Several Departments Called For Large Foundry Fire
The Waupaca Foundry in Tell City caught fire Wednesday evening. Five fire departments were called to help take down the large blaze. Officials say it started in the melt center, but are still investigating the cause. The incident happened during shift change. All 400 employees were accounted for with no...
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
ISP names Colorado homicide suspect arrested in Posey County driving victim’s car
The Wheat Ridge Police Department says a person driving the vehicle of a gas station owner who was attacked, shot and killed on Thursday night was arrested in Indiana.
