College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms
The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's a long shot that TCU will beat Georgia on Monday
Paul Finebaum isn’t going to take any chances with his prediction for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game between TCU and Georgia. He expects the Bulldogs to win and win comfortably. Finebaum was a guest on Max Kellerman’s “This Just In” show. ‘[TCU] would...
TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
Georgia up Against Alarming Trend in National Championship Game
Georgia will look to become the first team to win back-to-back National Titles in the CFP era. But according to history, it is much easier said than done.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Georgia vs. TCU: Area coaches go with top dog
Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game between defending champion Georgia and upstart Texas Christian isn’t what most people predicted this time last week. The Bulldogs, top-ranked at 14-0 roared back from 14 points down in the semi-final match with Ohio State, then only advanced because the Buckeyes...
Metro Atlanta family divided heading into National Championship game
ATLANTA — Monday’s National Championship game in Los Angeles will bring a rare opportunity for a metro-Atlanta family that has a lot on the line when Georgia faces TCU for only the fifth time in history. The Tauscher family home videos involve a lot of 5-year-old Hadley barking...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Live! At the Battery to host Bulldogs championship game watch party Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the University of Georgia football team prepares to take on TCU on Monday in the National College Football Championship game, officials announced Live! At the Battery’s sports bar will host a watch party for fans. According to officials, Live at the Battery...
Georgia Tech Football
Key taps Georgia HS legend McFarlin as Director of High School Relations
Georgia Tech has not had a defined Director of High School Relations for the football staff in almost 20 years, but Brent Key is bringing back the position and he tapped one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Georgia over the last 20-plus years, Tim McFarlin. The former Fellowship Christian, Blessed Trinity, and Roswell High School coach will join Key's inaugural staff in the recruiting office under GM Errin Joe.
WMAZ
No, fans cannot tailgate at SoFi Stadium before Georgia-TCU game | Here's why
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Many Georgia and TCU fans making their way to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship game are now up in arms over the reported tailgate policy at SoFi Stadium for the big game Monday night. Tailgating is synonymous with college football. It is...
Albany Herald
Georgia Tech upsets No. 12 Miami
Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points and Miles Kelly added 20 to help Georgia Tech stun No. 12 Miami 76-70 on Wednesday in Atlanta to end the Hurricanes’ nine-game winning streak. It is Georgia Tech’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 15 Florida State in...
dawgpost.com
Former 5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Jordan Burch Enteres Transfer Portal
ATHENS - Another former 5-star prospect has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s NOT someone jumping ship from Texas A&M. It’s Jordan Burch, a former Columbia, South Carolina native who has decided that he’s had enough of the Gamecocks. A multi-year starter for South Carolina, Burch...
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as football at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
