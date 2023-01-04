ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms

The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
ATHENS, GA
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
thewashingtondailynews.com

Georgia vs. TCU: Area coaches go with top dog

Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game between defending champion Georgia and upstart Texas Christian isn’t what most people predicted this time last week. The Bulldogs, top-ranked at 14-0 roared back from 14 points down in the semi-final match with Ohio State, then only advanced because the Buckeyes...
FORT WORTH, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Live! At the Battery to host Bulldogs championship game watch party Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the University of Georgia football team prepares to take on TCU on Monday in the National College Football Championship game, officials announced Live! At the Battery’s sports bar will host a watch party for fans. According to officials, Live at the Battery...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Tech Football

Key taps Georgia HS legend McFarlin as Director of High School Relations

Georgia Tech has not had a defined Director of High School Relations for the football staff in almost 20 years, but Brent Key is bringing back the position and he tapped one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Georgia over the last 20-plus years, Tim McFarlin. The former Fellowship Christian, Blessed Trinity, and Roswell High School coach will join Key's inaugural staff in the recruiting office under GM Errin Joe.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Tech upsets No. 12 Miami

Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points and Miles Kelly added 20 to help Georgia Tech stun No. 12 Miami 76-70 on Wednesday in Atlanta to end the Hurricanes’ nine-game winning streak. It is Georgia Tech’s first win over a ranked team since beating No. 15 Florida State in...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

Former 5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Jordan Burch Enteres Transfer Portal

ATHENS - Another former 5-star prospect has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s NOT someone jumping ship from Texas A&M. It’s Jordan Burch, a former Columbia, South Carolina native who has decided that he’s had enough of the Gamecocks. A multi-year starter for South Carolina, Burch...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
accesswdun.com

Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School

GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as football at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
GAINESVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy