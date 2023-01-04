ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

2 dead after being struck by vehicle near Gulf Boulevard

By Rebekah Nelson
 3 days ago
Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Pinellas County on Tuesday evening.

On Jan. 3, around 6:15 p.m. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) arrived at 4506 Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach after reports of a crash.

According to investigators, the driver was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard in a 2016 GMC Yukon XL. Two people, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen, 63, were crossing Gulf Boulevard in an area that was not a designated crosswalk. PCSO said the driver struck the couple with their Yukon in the southbound lane.

Officials said Brian and Jane were transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

PCSO is investigating the accident.

Laura Kile
2d ago

I feel for all involved. I hit two pedestrians on Missouri in the dark, not in a crosswalk. use the damn crosswalks. I have severe PTSD from something that was not my fault. it's the most horrific thing. dark clothes and in the dark with street lights out.

