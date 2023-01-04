2 dead after being struck by vehicle near Gulf Boulevard

Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Pinellas County on Tuesday evening.

On Jan. 3, around 6:15 p.m. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) arrived at 4506 Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach after reports of a crash.

According to investigators, the driver was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard in a 2016 GMC Yukon XL. Two people, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen, 63, were crossing Gulf Boulevard in an area that was not a designated crosswalk. PCSO said the driver struck the couple with their Yukon in the southbound lane.

Officials said Brian and Jane were transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

PCSO is investigating the accident.