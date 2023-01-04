Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council has new fire chief, director of traffic engineering
The Volusia County Council approved the promotions of two employees to leadership roles within their divisions on Thursday, Jan. 5. Joe King, a firefighter for 32 years, was named director and fire chief for Volusia County Fire Rescue, which has 221 employees and 19 fire stations. He joined Fire Rescue in 2021 as deputy fire chief and was named interim director in July, when Howard Bailey retired. Previously, he worked for Flagler County Fire.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Business Recovery Center to open in Daytona Beach
The U.S. Small Business Administration will open a Business Recovery Center at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway in Daytona Beach. The BRC will officially open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, and close at 6 p.m. After the first day of operation, the BRC will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday until further notice. The BRC will not operate on Sundays.
villages-news.com
Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting
Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December. Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council sets new meeting start times
The Volusia County Council unanimously approved a hybrid start time for its meetings in 2023 in hopes of attracting greater public participation. Starting in February, the first meeting of every month will begin at 10 a.m. and the second meeting at 4 p.m. The Jan. 17 meeting will remain at...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent pushes for dog-friendly stretches of beach
Could Volusia County soon allow dogs on its beaches? The County Council will discuss this idea at its meeting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. Shortly after taking his oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 5, District 4 Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent said he would begin addressing issues on his to-do list that very day. And during his closing comments of the meeting, he made a motion to put a discussion item on the agenda next month regarding opportunities to incorporate dog-friendly areas in all seaside communities.
buffalonynews.net
Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida
ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
mynews13.com
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
WESH
Repairs on Daytona Beach pier underway after storm damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs continue on the iconic Daytona Beach city pier that was badly damaged after it was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes. A large portion of the century-old pier is still closed. "We've got about $700,000 worth of work underway, and we think that's just the beginning,"...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Port Orange's Cambridge Canal Receives Temporary Repairs
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Port Orange city government has completed some temporary fixes to the Cambridge Canal, according to a Wednesday release. The canal's retaining wall had been damaged by aggressively high tides during Hurricane Nicole. The retaining wall has been outfitted with Super Sack sandbags to stop Rose...
WESH
Port Orange works to repair canal system after seawall collapses during Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Temporary repairs have been made to a canal system in Port Orange after a seawall collapsed during the storm. Leaders now need to find a more permanent solution. "The intent of what we have here is in high tide situations, to keep the tide out...
palmcoastobserver.com
Al Krier, tireless advocate for Cimmaron safety, dies at 86
Al Krier, the community activist leading an initiative to add sidewalks and other pedestrian safety features on Palm Coast's Cimmaron Drive, died on Dec. 24 at age 86. "He was passionate, persistent, and dedicated to the safety and welfare of everyone." — DAVID ALFIN, Palm Coast mayor. "Al was my...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
WESH
Volusia County corrections director fired
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials have fired embattled Corrections Director Mark Flowers. Flowers received the notice of dismissal effective on Friday. County officials say they had been investigating Flowers for seven months following allegations he created a hostile workplace and violated the rights of inmates. His attorney...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
villages-news.com
Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle
A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Pace Volusia-Flagler recognizes Florida Rep. Tom Leek as a 'Believing in Girls Champion'
The Pace Center for Girls Volusia-Flagler recognized Florida Rep. Tom Leek on Dec. 20, for his support of the school's mission, naming him as its "Believing in Girls Champion." According to a press release, Leek has supported Pace at the state and local level through initiatives like Pace Day at...
WESH
Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
