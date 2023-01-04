Could Volusia County soon allow dogs on its beaches? The County Council will discuss this idea at its meeting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. Shortly after taking his oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 5, District 4 Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent said he would begin addressing issues on his to-do list that very day. And during his closing comments of the meeting, he made a motion to put a discussion item on the agenda next month regarding opportunities to incorporate dog-friendly areas in all seaside communities.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO