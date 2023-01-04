The Town of Prosper has narrowed down the extensive nationwide search for the next Town Manager. The Town engaged the services of Government Professional Solutions, a municipal recruiting consultant, to coordinate the search and the candidate selection process. The pool of 77 candidates has been narrowed to three finalists following a rigorous interview process. Each applicant was evaluated based on their experience, education, accomplishments, presentation skills and knowledge in local government management. Each of the three finalists will have the opportunity to meet with senior staff and community leaders in addition to taking a tour of the town prior to their final interview with the Prosper Town Council. A decision is expected to be made by mid-January to determine who will be Prosper’s next Town Manager.

