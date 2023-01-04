Read full article on original website
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log CabinTrisha FayeDenton County, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Mysterious Water Bill Spikes Baffle Mesquite Residents: City Manager Explains Possible CausesLarry LeaseMesquite, TX
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
Related
It's officially 2023! Here's what that means for Celina's future
The new year is shaping up to be a significant one for Celina. The past 12 months for the city have been monumental, with major announcements and groundbreakings and a continuation of signature events.
2023 Outlook: See what the Mesquite community can expect from the city, school district and chamber
As the Mesquite community steps into 2023, the city, district and chamber of commerce take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023. Mesquite saw many wins, according to city, chamber and school district officials, including major openings, recognitions for growth and community engagement, the implementation of mental health response teams and expansion of services and opportunities for students in Mesquite ISD, among others.
Allen News Roundup: Allen awarded advance TxDOT funding for intersection safety improvements
The City of Allen is a recipient of a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Grant through the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This grant program is designed to improve safety and reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The grant will fund improvements at 11 intersections including:. Alma Dr. and Hedgcoxe...
Prosper Names Three Finalists in Selection Process for Town Manager
The Town of Prosper has narrowed down the extensive nationwide search for the next Town Manager. The Town engaged the services of Government Professional Solutions, a municipal recruiting consultant, to coordinate the search and the candidate selection process. The pool of 77 candidates has been narrowed to three finalists following a rigorous interview process. Each applicant was evaluated based on their experience, education, accomplishments, presentation skills and knowledge in local government management. Each of the three finalists will have the opportunity to meet with senior staff and community leaders in addition to taking a tour of the town prior to their final interview with the Prosper Town Council. A decision is expected to be made by mid-January to determine who will be Prosper’s next Town Manager.
2023 Forecast: ‘Next year will be an exciting one for the Town of Little Elm,’ says Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller
Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023, leaders of the Town of Little Elm and Little Elm ISD are looking forward to continued growth in the community in the new year. “Next year will be an exciting one for the Town of Little Elm,” Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller said. “We will continue to work to manage our phenomenal growth and continue forward, providing an exceptional quality of life for our residents and further developing as a premier destination for visitors.”
CURTAINS UP! Pocket Sandwich Theatre begins its legacy in Historic Downtown Carrollton
Pocket Sandwich Theatre made its debut in Historic Downtown Carrollton in December with “Ebenezer Scrooge,” written by theater founder Joe Dickinson. Community feedback has been nothing but positive with a sold out show for “Ebenezer Scrooge” and the theatre premiering its first show of 2023, “Dracula.”
2023 Forecast: A message from The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer and LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp
The year 2022 is now over so The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer and Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp addressed what to look forward to for next year. "As we welcome the new year, The Colony continues to be the place people and businesses want to be,” Mayor Richard Boyer said. “In 2023, residents can look forward to some exciting announcements regarding new destination attractions as well as some expansion and enhancement plans for existing city amenities. There will be a lot happening this year and I am enthusiastic about the upward trajectory of our city. "
2023 Forecast: A message from Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick and LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp
The 2022 is now in the rearview mirror, so it's time to see what Carrollton residents can expect in the year ahead as Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick and Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp address what to look forward to in 2023. “There are many new and exciting initiatives coming...
How a national golf tournament and a local McKinney nonprofit have joined forces to make a difference
When the news came out that the AT&T Byron Nelson was coming to McKinney, the staff at Hugs Café, Inc. began looking at their Rolodex. For the café, a McKinney-based restaurant and nonprofit that provides training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, there had long been interest in partnering with the tournament.
Mesquite parents ring in 2023 with new year baby
As Mesquite residents rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world. Dallas Regional Medical Center staff celebrated with Gina Marie and Ivan Hernandez-Ramirez after they welcomed the hospital’s first child of 2023.
Plano Police Department reports 101 DUI-related arrests during December
During what was recently declared National Impaired Driving Prevention Month by the federal government, the Plano Police Department reported its driving under the influence enforcement stats for the month of December 2022. The Plano PD reported that it made 68 driving while intoxicated arrests, 1 DUI minor arrest, 12 driving...
McKinney police announce capital murder investigation after nine-year-old pronounced dead
McKinney police announced a capital murder investigation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to a McKinney family who experienced a tragic death of a nine-year-old boy today," McKinney Police Officer Shannon Seabrook said in a video statement released Friday evening.
Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run
Gary Patterson recruited most of the players on the TCU squad that will play Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship Monday. But the former Horned Frogs coach worked at rival Texas this season, serving as a special assistant to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
UPDATED: Celina AMBER alert now inactive after 17-year-old found near Princeton
An AMBER issued from Celina the morning of Jan. 5 for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler is no longer active. "The Celina Police Department, in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, has located Alexis Vidler, 17, at a residence near Princeton, Texas," police said in a 12:52 p.m. statement. "Vidler was found unharmed and returned to the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). The Amber Alert is no longer active."
Basketball Roundup: Plano edges East in OT, Allen boys roll vs. Guyer
Suffice to say, the Plano-Plano East basketball rivalry is alive and well. Thirty-two minutes of regulation led the Wildcats and Panthers, both ranked in the top 20 of the latest the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 6A state poll, squared at 52-52. That gave way to a back-and-forth stretch run in overtime, capped by a go-ahead basket from Plano junior Justin Buenaventura with five seconds remaining lift the No. 6-ranked Wildcats to a 60-59 win over the No. 19 Panthers.
For visiting FCS Championship players, getting a cowboy hat is part of the Frisco experience
Scott Starnes still remembers watching the video. It was posted to Facebook in December of 2021, and North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz is filmed walking down a green and gold hallway. Entz stops for a moment, turns to a man to his right and points up. The man takes off a straw cowboy hat and hands it to Entz, who puts it on. Then he keeps walking.
FCS title game: SDSU favored over NDSU in 'Battle of Dakotas'
The long-awaited Battle of the Dakotas will take place in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits battle the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS title game. The Bison (12-2) have made the FCS title game almost an annual tradition as they seek their 10th championship...
No. 18 Hebron survives late rally, knocks off No. 1 Coppell
COPPELL – When Coppell senior Jules LaMendola was relegated to the bench after picking up her third personal foul with 5:08 remaining in the second quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game, Hebron head coach Lisa Branch told her team to take advantage of the situation. LaMendola, who is...
