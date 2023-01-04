ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

'It is truly an addiction:' VB psychologist talks digital wellness

By Penny Kmitt
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUL2D_0k35ZgXW00

The new year is officially here and people all across the country are making resolutions to live a healthier lifestyle. But what about being digitally healthy?

According to a survey conducted by Statista, nearly 50% of people reported spending five to six hours on their phones per day. That's about one-third of an average person's waking hours.

"You'll go and look at one thing, and then you start looking at everything. Before you know it, you're there an hour and a half," said Lauren, a Norfolk resident who spends an average of 9 hours and 12 minutes on her phone per day.

If your weekly screen time average looks similar to Lauren's, don't beat yourself up. The reasoning behind this is actually neurological.

"Social media, phones, all of that, it's truly an addiction," said Veronica Lambert, a psychologist and professor at ECPI University. "Your brain works in the same way as being addicted to your electronics as it does if you're addicted to drugs."

Lambert says with every notification, whether that be an Instagram like or a text message, dopamine and serotonin are released in our brains.

"It gives you that feeling of happiness, those are our happy neurotransmitters," continued Lambert. "So then what happens is that your brain is sitting there and searching for more. It wants more."

According to the Digital Wellness Institute , after picking up your phone, you're 50% more likely to pick it up a second time within just two minutes.

"There's always so many things I need to look up, or a map, or food or restaurants, and Instagram," said Erin, a Virginia Beach school counselor who spends about three hours on her phone every day.

But constantly trying to get that fix can lead to dark consequences, especially for kids.

"Right now, most teens, there's a huge push and drive for likes and for follows," said John Landfair, a local law enforcement officer with significant experience in cybercrime.

Landfair says that lately there has been a rise in adults posing as kids online, oftentimes leading to cases of sextortion.

"[Predators] may befriend a kid on social media, but then they'll ask them to move to some other platform like Kik that maybe is a little bit more private," he explained. "Once they're on that different social media platform, then they may escalate their encounters with the kids to ask for maybe an inappropriate picture."

But adults aren't immune to this, and can sometimes find themselves in questionable situations like cyberstalking when being overactive on social media. Landfair says this can happen even on professional networking sites like LinkedIn.

"We're posting or tagging ourselves at certain geographic locations, we have to remember that we've now left a literal digital trail of where we've been and what we're doing," he explained. "We have to be really cautious about getting caught up in that desire to be liked, or that desire to be seen as an industry leader. That's where I think adults can become vulnerable.

Physical safety concerns aside, large amounts of screen time can have deep psychological impacts.

"Being on electronics too much does have an impact on depression, anxiety, and other disorders," explained Lambert.

The psychologist says this is especially true when chasing validation on social media.

"We all naturally want to be liked by everyone," said Lambert. "So it can be detrimental for some people. Especially for those who [social media] is where they get all of their serotonin and dopamine from. So if they're not getting it, then they can sit there and succumb to more depression and have more anxiety thinking nobody is liking them."

While we know pulling ourselves away from technology is easier said than done, there are some simple steps everyone can take to practice digital wellness in 2023.

First, experts recommend instead of sending a text message, take a few minutes to call or FaceTime someone.

"A simple phone call can help with your overall connection," said Lambert. "And that is something that we have lost throughout the pandemic because we're so quick to just text."

Additionally, consider downloading apps on your phone that track screen time. Representatives with the Digital Wellness Insitute recommend the app Opal .

And to protect your physical safety, start the new year with a social media cleanse.

"If you look through your [follower] list and you're like, 'I don't remember accepting that person as a friend or I don't know who that individual is that's following me on Instagram,' delete them," said Landfair. "Start fresh. Use this new year as an opportunity to start fresh in the social media world."

To better understand your relationship with technology, consider taking the Digital Wellness Institute's Digital Flourishing Survey .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A Leading Psychologist Shared 3 Simple Ways to Deal With Social Anxiety

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Social anxiety disorder is one of the most common mental illnesses in the world, yet its effect on people's lives remains largely misunderstood, believes psychology researcher Dr. Fallon Goodman. "At its core, social anxiety is about the fear of being rejected," she says. "Our fear of rejection is really a fear of being less than. Less than we want to be, less than we think we should be, or less than society wants us to be."
purewow.com

How to Get Your Spouse Into Therapy, According to a Clinical Psychologist

Your spouse is going through some stuff (aren’t we all?) and it’s taking a toll on the relationship. It’s never a bad idea to seek outside help from a therapist, but it’s one thing to do it yourself and another to suggest it to someone else. Fortunately, we spoke to clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook and got some expert advice on how to get your spouse into therapy (plus, the mistakes most likely to derail the conversation).
New York Post

I’m a psychologist — there are 8 body language hacks for total control over others

A psychologist and life coach on TikTok has revealed eight body language hacks that could help you take control of any situation you’re in. Francesca Tighinean — who graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor’s in psychology — shares psychological and life coaching insights on her TikTok account @francescapsychology, where she has 1.2 million followers and 19.8 million likes. Tighinean shared two separate videos — with 1.15 million views and 160,700 likes combined — revealing eight body language tricks to control any situation. Her first tip was standing in a “dominance display” to show you are “ready and alert” and “have...
Aspen Daily News

Maxwells: Exploring the gray areas in relationships

Last week, we began a four-part series discussing the complexities of monogamy, non-monogamy and infidelity. We outlined some key reasons why the social construct of monogamy has failed many intimate relationships and has been a contributing factor in high infidelity and divorce rates in the West (check out that column here if you missed it!). Today, we are going to talk about some solutions to these issues. But to offer some solutions to these issues, let’s do so in the context of each one of the problems.
psychologytoday.com

Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child

Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
themainemag.com

“Lungfish” and the Alienating Act of Addiction

Meghan Gilliss’s Lungfish, out this past fall from Catapult Books and longlisted for the Center for Fiction’s 2022 First Novel Prize, is that rare novel of stunning, viscerally alive sentences with an equally propulsive plot. It tells the story of Tuck, who moves with her family from Pittsburgh to a small fictional island off the coast of Maine where her grandmother died. Technically squatting—as the island has been passed on to Tuck’s currently unreachable itinerant father—Tuck and her family are grappling with the dueling ticking clocks of the season (the house where they are staying isn’t winterized) and their lack of legal rights to the property. Add to that the caretaking of their two-year-old daughter, Agnes, and Tuck’s careful, complicated relationship with her husband Paul’s newly disclosed substance abuse, and the book is rife with tension from the start.
MAINE STATE
KAAL-TV

Support for childhood trauma

(ABC 6 News) – On Christmas morning, two children two and five years old were found inside a Rochester apartment with their mother, who according to court documents was lying on a bedroom floor with a bullet in her head and her head covered in blood. “Often times time...
ROCHESTER, MN
Gillian May

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.
Healthline

Is Food Addiction Real? What the Experts Say

Most people have likely experienced a food craving at some point, but when does it become something more than just a craving?. Highly processed and fast foods may contain ingredients that make consumers want to eat them again and again, but is it accurate to call these foods addictive?. The...
psychologytoday.com

Helping and Coping With a Partner Who Has Trauma

Those struggling with trauma often are often easily triggered, creating emotions that seem out of proportion to the situation. Partners often feel that they are always walking on eggshells, feeling criticized or that can't do anything right. The keys to helping and coping include realizing the other is doing the...
Ujwal Sharma

Mental Health of Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship can be a rewarding and fulfilling career path, but it can also be stressful and demanding. Being an entrepreneur often involves long hours, financial uncertainty, and the constant pressure to innovate and succeed. As a result, the mental health of entrepreneurs is an important topic that is worth exploring.
psychologytoday.com

Grief Comes Home to the Psychotherapist

Like many mental health colleagues, I list grief as an area of professional interest on my practice website. I lost many patients in the early years of the AIDS epidemic, and, over the following decades, experienced the death of both parents, relatives, friends, and colleagues. These losses reinforced my sense that I was a psychotherapist knowledgeable about grief.
science.org

Individual differences in naturalistic learning link negative emotionality to the development of anxiety

Organisms learn from prediction errors (PEs) to predict the future. Laboratory studies using small financial outcomes find that humans use PEs to update expectations and link individual differences in PE-based learning to internalizing disorders. Because of the low-stakes outcomes in most tasks, it is unclear whether PE learning emerges in naturalistic, high-stakes contexts and whether individual differences in PE learning predict psychopathology risk. Using experience sampling to assess 625 college students’ expected exam grades, we found evidence of PE-based learning and a general tendency to discount negative PEs, an “optimism bias.” However, individuals with elevated negative emotionality, a personality trait linked to the development of anxiety disorders, displayed a global pessimism and learning differences that impeded accurate expectations and predicted future anxiety symptoms. A sensitivity to PEs combined with an aversion to negative PEs may result in a pessimistic and inaccurate model of the world, leading to anxiety.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy