Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude

By Callie Cassick
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Tonight, no one is thinking of wins or losses — only a 24-year-old man who continues to fight for his life.

Paycor Stadium, along with most of Cincinnati, is lit up in Buffalo Bills blue tonight, just over 24-hours after what was supposed to be a playoff-type game between the two NFL teams that came to a sudden stop.

Damar Hamlin’s family shared that he remains in critical condition after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In an interview with CNN, Damar Hamlin’s uncle said that he was resuscitated twice: Once on the field last night, and once in the hospital, according to WLWT .

Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.

People across the country are hoping and praying that Hamlin recovers.

